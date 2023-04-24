Details of the proposed redevelopment of Dundalk Schoolboys’ League’s Bellew Park facility

Some of those who attended last week's unveiling.

Chairman Michael Dillon has praised “the great foresight” of his predecessors who were in charge when the present building at Bellew Park was constructed after unveiling plans for redeveloping the venue’s clubhouse.

The current dressing room complex was completed in 1984 and has severed the league well for 40 years. But big changes have taken place in the local league, not least in the great upsurge in girls’ and ladies’ football, for which the facilities at Bellew Park are not totally fit to cater for.

The design, commissioned from Dowdall Architects, will take care of that deficiency and what’s more will incorporate technological features such as energy panels that could provide the power to run the building and make it more efficient and economical and protect the league against the rising energy costs.

The most obvious visual adaptation of the building is raising it from single to two-storey structure that will have a viewing balcony, while expanding it outwards on three sides, north, west and east.

Internally, there will clearly be much renovation and refurbishments, with the ground floor given over to the playing side with dressing rooms and referees’ rooms, with the necessary toilet facilities and storage area.

There is also provision for a shop and serving of refreshments.

The second floor will serve administrative needs, the holding of meetings by the league and clubs, and will contain a kitchen area.

The general concept behind the new building is “to bring the league into the next 100 years of its existence,“ Dillon added.