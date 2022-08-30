Louth

Des Casey’s contribution to Dundalk and Irish football will live on

James Rogers

Inside Oriel

After four games on the road in the last month, Dundalk will return home to face Shelbourne on Friday night – but it won’t be to Oriel Park, not in name at least.

Following the sad passing of Des Casey at 91-years-old last week, the club have made the decision to remember the former FAI President and UEFA vice-President by renaming the venue as ‘Casey’s Field’ for the remainder of the season.

