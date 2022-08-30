Des Casey’s contribution to Dundalk and Irish football will live on

After four games on the road in the last month, Dundalk will return home to face Shelbourne on Friday night – but it won’t be to Oriel Park, not in name at least.

Following the sad passing of Des Casey at 91-years-old last week, the club have made the decision to remember the former FAI President and UEFA vice-President by renaming the venue as ‘Casey’s Field’ for the remainder of the season.

It is a fitting tribute for a man who played an incredible, yet largely silent part, in the club’s fortunes for much of his life.

While heroes from over the years such as McConville, Lawlor, Kehoe, Horgan, Duffy, Hoban and hundreds more received the acclaim of the crowd on a regular basis, there may not have been such many memorable occasions over the years were it not for the Casey family.

Dundalk have had many ups and downs over the years but think of all the good times you’ve had at Oriel Park – not just in terms of cheering on the team but in meeting friends, old and new and celebrating life’s landmarks.

So often the exploits of Dundalk FC have made us feel good about the town we call home. For all the heroes we’ve cheered on on the field, it would not have been the same were it not for Des and his father PJ before him.

Ironically, Des passed away on August 23 – 86 years to the day since Dundalk played their first game at Oriel Park in a 2-1 win over Cork.

Des would have been five at the time and given the occasion it was for his family, it was very likely he was there.

Prior to that Dundalk had been playing at the Athletic Grounds on the Ramparts but as it was also used for GAA at the time – primarily by the Dundalk Young Irelands whom Des won a Minor Championship with – the club wanted a ground of their own. That’s where the Casey’s came in.

Des’s father, PJ, had been secretary of the Dundalk and District League for many years and had made it available for local junior matches. Having been president of the League of Ireland in 1932 and later assuming the role of honorary treasurer – a position he held until his death in 1961 – he used his influence within the FAI to secure loans on very favourable terms to develop the grounds.

Des had assumed his father’s role as administrator of the Casey Trust – which included five other family members – following his father’s passing and while development at Oriel Park was limited in his lifetime, he was fully supportive of all signs of progress including the biggest works which saw the current main stand built in 1966, the laying of the artificial surface in 2005 and the construction of the YDC in the late ‘Noughties.

He not only changed the direction of football locally but nationally too. It was Des who, unpopular as it was at the time, appointed Jack Charlton as Irish manager in 1986. The memories of that tenure will live long in the memory.

He didn’t mince his words, constantly fighting over the years for better TV coverage of the league while it’s fair to say the FAI would have been in a better state were it not for his retirement in 2002.

A gentleman who was always approachable, it remained Des’s hope to see Oriel Park renovated.

While he will never get to see that in the flesh, it would be a fitting legacy to the man were that to eventually happen at some stage in the future.

A 99 year lease signed in the 1980s means Dundalk’s future at Oriel Park is secure for as long as they want to be there.

Dundalk as a club and as a town can never repay the debt it owes to the Casey family. For that reason, Des will never and should never be forgotten.

On Friday, Dundalk will play at Casey’s Field and while the name will revert back to Oriel Park next season, it will always be that.

In the film ‘Field of Dreams’ there’s a famous James Earl Jones quote: “This field, this game: it's a part of our past. It reminds us of all that once was good and it could be again."

Casey’s Field or Oriel Park, whatever you prefer to call it, has given us so many great memories. Des’s contribution in setting the scene for those memories should never be forgotten. The best way to honour him to create plenty more.