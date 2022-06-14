Derby win gets Drogs off to a flyer in Kennedy Cup

The Drogheda Under-14 ETP squad pictured before taking on Dundalk in Monday's first game in the Kennedy Cup.

DROGHEDA made a dream start to their Kennedy Cup campaign this week when they overcame neighbours Dundalk in the first round of matches at University of Limerick on Monday afternoon.

The Boynesiders were considered underdogs going into the Louth derby fixture, but they started strongly and got a huge confidence boost in the ninth minute when a Tadhg Gorman corner was superbly headed home by number 9 Cillian Duff.

Dundalk had to soak up a lot of pressure after that as Drogheda continued to create scoring opportunities.

Jack Boyce’s drive from outside the box flew just just too high and a spectacular Ross Brady half-volley was brilliantly saved by Dundalk goalkeeper who tipped the ball over the bar.

However, the all-important second goal did arrive in the 25th minute following some good possession football from Drogheda.

A brilliant through-pass from Brady reached the feet of Duff and he beat the keeper with a great strike to score his second of the match.

Darren Kerr’s charges reached half-time with that 2-0 advantage still intact.

However, the second period started with Dundalk growing into the game after making a few changes to put Drogheda under pressure.

It was very much ‘game on’ when the Lilywhites halved the deficit.

An excellent corner kick delivery was followed by a flicked header past the goalkeeper to make it 2-1.

There was no sense of panic in the Drogheda ranks, though, as they looked to see the game out by keeping possession.

The tactic worked well, and indeed they had a chance to put the result beyond doubt when Dylan Kelly’s great strike forced a good save by Dundalk’s goalkeeper low to his left.

In the end those two first-half strikes proved enough as Drogheda got a valuable three points on the board.

The action continued on Tuesday morning with the second round of fixtures and this time Drogheda were up against Donegal, who had also won their first game against Lisburn Castlereagh to lie joint top of Group 3 with the Boynesiders.

It proved to be another tight game, with just one goal, separating the teams, and this time Donegal prevailed 1-0 to take a firm grip of top spot.

Dundalk and Lisburn Castlereagh drew 1-1 in the other game and that left Drogheda still lying second in the table ahead of their final game against Lisburn, which was just kicking off as we went to press on Tuesday afternoon.

Depending on where Drogheda finish in the table, they will move on to the Cup, Shield, Bowl or Trophy competition for the knockout stages later this week.