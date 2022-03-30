Depleted Drogs have to dig deep to win in Dublin

NOT for the first time this season, an illness-ravaged Drogheda travelled to Dublin with only 11 players to take on league leaders Lakelands.

But they knuckled down and went on the attack early when Zoey English hit a sweet shot from outside the box which just went wide, and soon after Megan O’Connor went close with another long-range attempt.

Drogheda kept the possession well during the first 15 minutes through English and Megan Murray, while the back four of Alisha Ajasafe, Niamh Leonard, Romy McAvinia and Niamh O’Hart showed great composure on the ball.

On 16 minutes keeper Jade Murphy was called into action with a fine low save, turning the ball around the outside of the post.

On 18 minutes Drogheda had a speculative long-range effort charged down, resulting in a quick counter-attack. Although the visitors worked well to get bodies back behind the ball, a number of chances to clear the danger went begging and the home striker finished well from 12 yards.

Drogheda were undaunted and went back on the attack immediately, with Joy Kelly and Grace Martin combining well on two occasions to deliver low crosses which just evaded left-winger Abi Kierans-Fitzpatrick.

Clear cut chances were rare for the visitors in the first half, and Lakelands’ central defenders can take much of the credit.

In the second half Drogheda Girls again maintained good possession in their opponents’ half and looked more comfortable dealing with any counter-attacks, with Murray reading the game excellently, while Ajasafe and Leonard were immense with well-timed tackles and brave headers.

After making a couple of tactical changes Drogheda’s attacking play improved and it wasn’t long before McAvinia picked up the ball around the centre circle and went on a mazy run, beating three defenders before being fouled on the edge of the area. O’Connor stepped up to fire home the free kick from 23 yards and bring her side level with 15 minutes left.

More chances followed for Drogheda, with O’Connor just shooting wide and Kelly doing likewise after having to deal with an unlucky bobble.

But with six minutes remaining, as Drogheda penned their opponents deep inside their own goal area, O’Connor was involved in a fantastic move as she linked with the front three before receiving the ball in space just inside the penalty area to fire her team into the lead.

Controversy almost marred the end of a good game when Murphy was adjudged to hold onto ball for longer than six seconds, which resulted in an indirect free kick inside her box. A well-worked free kick looked like it would be enough to salvage a point for the hosts, but Murphy made a fine save at full stretch, pushing the ball away from danger.

As the ball was being cleared the referee again awarded the home side a free kick on the edge of the area, this time for a ‘verbal foul’, but this time the Drogheda wall did its job, and as the final whistle sounded the Boynesiders celebrated a well earned victory.

Drogheda now know that maximum points from their remaining five league fixtures will see them achieve their goal of league winners.

Drogheda: Jade Murphy, Niamh O’Hart, Niamh Leonard, Alisha Ajasafe, Romy McAvinia, Zoey English, Megan Murray, Megan O’Connor, Joy Kelly, Grace Martin, Abi Kierans-Fitzpatrick.