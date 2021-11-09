‘Deflated players shows how far we have come’

DROGHEDA United manager Tim Clancy has defended his weary team to the hilt after they succumbed to two second-half goals against Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Sunday evening.

The Boynesiders, playing their fourth game in nine days, led at half-time, but despite battling right to the end they went down 2-1 and with one game remaining they are still not certain to avoid finishing second bottom of the table and being forced into a play-off.

However, both Waterford and Finn Harps play their game in hand this week against Longford Town away and St Patrick’s Athletic away, and with the Drogs having a four-point advantage and a vastly superior goal difference over those clubs they would effectively be safe unless both their basement rivals win on the road.

“There was very little in the game. They had a few chances which you would expect because they’re a very good team, but in the last 20 minutes we had three or four chances to equalise and didn’t take them,” said Clancy, speaking on Monday.

“With four games in nine days, three away from home - including two of the longest trips to Sligo and Finn Harps - it was remarkable to see how fit the lads were and to see them pushing forward at the end against a team who train six days a week.

“The players were deflated in the dressing-room afterwards with the heads on the floor, the same as they were against Dundalk, but that shows you how far we’ve come this season.

“We’ve lost 15 games, but 11 of those have been by one goal and with a bit of luck or a decision we might have got something out of some of those games.

“It’s been the most bizarre season the Premier Division has ever had. Second bottom have 40-plus points. Ollie Horgan’s had an unbelievable season with Finn Harps, Marc Bircham’s has done phenomenally well to turn things around at Waterford.

“At half-time we were safe and and could have been looking at Europe if it had stayed that way.

“But if you’d offered me 44 points with one game to go I would have snapped your hand off.”

Clancy has given his players a few days off ahead of their final game on Friday week against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght where the champions will be presented with the league trophy.

Should the Boynesiders be forced into a promotion/relegation play-off, it will be against the winners of the First Division decider between Bray Wanderers and UCD who accounted for Galway United and Treaty United in the first phase of the play-offs.