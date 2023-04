Dundalk supporters applaud the teams onto the pitch before the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

It was hard not to feel a little downbeat leaving Oriel Park on Friday night – and not just because of the 4-0 defeat dished out by Shamrock Rovers an hour or so earlier.