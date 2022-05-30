Deegan eager for more after 50th Drogs appearance

ACTING captain Gary Deegan’s appetite for the game shows no sign of abating and who would bet against him reaching a century of Drogheda United appearances after passing the 50 mark last week.

The elder statesman of the team at 34 years of age, Deegan wore the armband in Dalymount Park last Friday as Dane Massey missed the game through injury, and he has now completed the first half of the season by playing every minute of every match.

“The body feels good and the mind feels good,” he said after the 1-1 draw with Bohemians.

“I’m sure there’ll be people telling me I can’t do it (reach 100 appearances for Drogheda), but I feel good and I’m contributing to the team, so I’ll continue to do that.

“But I’ll miss the next game because I picked up my fifth yellow (card).”

In a game where the Boynesiders never really hit the heights in terms of their performance, compared to the game against Shamrock Rovers four nights earlier, Deegan felt the key was just to hang in and try and prevent Bohs from scoring what would have been a decisive second goal.

“We’ve got a small squad and people are still coming back (from injury), so it can be difficult. It’s no excuse. We went a goal down, but we showed that we can come back. We did it against Finn Harps and we done it again, so we’re showing good character at the moment.

“We just have to try and stay in games. We’ve been in games where we’ve lost within the first half, going 1, 2, 3-0 down to the likes of Dundalk and St Pat’s, but we’ve been able to stay in (other) games and that’s what we did tonight.

“It’s a good point. You look at the week we’ve had - Finn Harps win, Shamrock Rovers win - and to push again and get a draw, you can’t be too greedy. Seven points in a week, we’ll take it and move on.”

Drogheda now enter the mid-season break with 20 points, nine ahead of second-bottom Finn Harps, and Deegan feels that’s a fair return for a club with limited resources.

“We could look back at the season and say winning at home to Dundalk and home to Rovers, they might be big points come the end of the year - but it’s a bit early to say that.

“Would we expect to be higher up the table? I’m not so sure, so let’s not get too greedy. Let’s take stock and come back with a fresh mindset. We’ll have a reset and a well-earned break and try and squeeze as much out of ourselves as possible and have a good run for the second half of the season.”