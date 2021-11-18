Dee-light as Ardee pip Quay to seal double

DUNDALK CREDIT UNION U13 CUP FINAL

ARDEE CELTIC 2

QUAY CELTIC 1

ARDEE Celtic completed a famous double in the Dundalk Credit Union League with a narrow win over arch rivals Quay Celtic in the Under-13 Cup decider at Bellew Park on Saturday.

The three goals were crammed into a five-minute spell in an interesting and entertaining first half. But whether it was the occasion, the respect the teams had for each other or the prize at stake, the game petered out somewhat in the second half.

Honours were even between the sides in the league, with a win apiece as the Deesiders emerged as champions and Quay finished third, so it perhaps was understandable that this final developed into a tense and tight affair after the break.

There was little excitement and next to nothing in terms of goalmouth action, with the keepers hardly called on to make a save of note after the interval.

Ardee eventually hit the front on 17 minutes after Quay survived a couple of let-offs in quick succession.

Ciaran Titley’s stinging shot from outside the box was tipped onto the crossbar by Aaron Gray before Cian Rooney (pictured above), in a follow-up attack, fired a menacing ball across the face of the Quay goal.

It was the latter who pounced after the ball broke off a Quay defender in the penalty area to fire low into the far corner to make it 1-0.

Ardee’s second goal was similar in nature. An under-pressure Quay defender tried to clear a dangerous cross in front of the upright, but the ball fell kindly to Jonah Skelly who, without hesitation, drilled the ball low into the far corner of the net from a little further out from goal.

Virtually straight after the restart, though, the ball was played in behind the Ardee defence, Quay’s Niall Miland fell under a tackle by Max Halpenny and referee Paul Malone immediately pointed to the spot.

Goalkeeper Aaron Gray ambled up the field to take the spot kick, only for David Ring to save it, but the referee ordered a retake as the Ardee goalkeeper had moved off his line and this time Callum Woods stepped up and curled the ball unerringly into the corner of the net.

Only for a fine reaction save from Ring to thwart Kurt Brown, Quay could have gone into the break on level terms.

However, the tempo of the game dropped off markedly in the second half and neither side really threatened to score, although there were skirmishes at both ends.

Ardee CELTIC: David Ring, Aodhan Gibbons, Charlie McBride, Ciaran Titley, Eoghan McEneaney, Jack Martin, Ciaran Titley, Jack Ring, Jonah Skelly, Luke McCartney, Max Halpenny, Oisin Drumgoole, Patrick Reynolds, Sam Scott, Scott Coyle, Cian Rooney.

Quay CELTIC: Aaron Gray, Michael Dubrolovics, Callum Woods, Keane Mulligan, Oisin Reidy, Shayne Lee, Niall Miland, Kurt Brown, Lee Casey, Rian McDonnell, Cillian McDonnell, Niamh Norton, Donnacha Reidy, Finn McEneaney, Kai Crummy, Shane Campbell.

Referee: Paul Malone. Assistants: Niall Minto, Ciaran Caldwell.