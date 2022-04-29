De La Salle breeze to North-East football final win

It was a magical day for the De La Salle on Wednesday, as they scored three goals against Ardgillan in the North-East Division minor final in Muiredeach Park, Monasterboice.

De La Salle came up against a strong Balbriggan side, who won their previous two games comfortably, winning 7-1 against Trim College and 4-0 against the Marist Dundalk. The De La Salle’s recent form was less prolific having won on penalties against Dunboyne and 1-0 against Ratoath College.

An energetic De La Salle side put pressure on the north Dublin side in the first half, with Spanish forward Jacabo Alverez pressurising the defence. The opening goal came from the spot after striker Ruairí Traynor was fouled. Winger Conall Duffy made no mistake from the spot.

In the second half, it was the lively Duffy who scored again, after the ball broke out on the wing and he lobbed the Ardgillan ’keeper. Captain and goalkeeper Ryan McCutcheon pulled of a few nice saves to keep his side in the lead.

Boris Biekou controlled the midfield and his Dundalk FC underage teammate Rhys O’Hare made energetic runs from full-back to put the Balbriggan side on the back foot in the second half.

The versatile Derry Flanagan, son of former Dundalk FC captain John Flanagan, also put in a lung-busting performance by playing in four different positions during the game.

The third goal game started out from a well-worked short corner by Fionn Dines, who passed the ball to Domink Pawelkiewicz who crossed it into the bustling Traynor to secure the victory and title for the De La Salle.

De La Salle College: Ryan McCutheon, Rhys O’Hare, Patrick Hillen, Conor Hamill, Shea Neary Jamie Soraghan, Boris Biekou, Fionn Dines, Conall Duffy, Jacabo Alvarez, Ruairí Traynor. Subs: Oran McEvoy, Derry Flanagan, Matthew Cunningham, Luke Shelvin, Domink Pawelkiewicz.

MOTM: Centre-back Patrick Hillen formed a strong defensive partnership with Conor Hamill at the back, with the De La Salle only conceding two goals all season. Hillen once again led by example.