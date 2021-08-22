DDL | Rivals on alert as Bay land in seventh heaven

Bay sent out the clearest and strongest message of their intent to make up for last year’s big disappointment when they were pipped for the title at the death by Muirhevnamor.

A 7-1 trouncing of Quay Celtic gave them a four point lead at the head of the table, with the result probably sounding the death knell to Quay’s chances of lifting the title. This was their second successive defeat after being Bay’s nearest challengers.

William Opoku struck a hat-trick, with Travis Crowley grabbing a brace, and Victor Adejobi and Tyler Chiduza scored a goal apiece for Bay. Brendan McKevitt netted Quay’s lone goal.

Glenmuir, who overtook Quay in second place, had their game with Muirhevnamor abandoned after 70 minutes resulting from reported trouble on the sideline.

The League Committee are awaiting the referee’s report to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the referee’s decision to call a halt to the match.

Glenmuir who were a point behind Bay entering the game, opened a two nil lead only for Muirhevnamor to pull back level, and the score stood at two all when the final whistle was blown early.

Division 1

Asen Iordanov continues to bang in the goals to keep Border Legion as prime challengers for the first division title. He notched a hat-trick in Legion’s 6-3 win over Bellurgan. Their other goals were provided by Usna Kellegher, Sean Mc Guire and Jordan Gartland. Roan Mullaghan with two and Chris Lawson replied for Bellurgan.

The result coupled with leaders Glenmuir Celtic drawing one all with Rock Celtic means they join them as joint leaders with the teams locked on 13 points apiece after five games.

Rock now has drawn with both the top two, with their top scorer Rory Kirke adding to his total. Jake Cunningham scored the Glenmuir Celtic goal.

McConville Cup

The draw has been made for the opening two rounds of the McConville Challenge and is as follows:

Round 1

Thursday, 9 September, Glenmuir Utd v Border Legion Glenmuir 7.30

Thursday, 9 September, Rock Celtic v Glenmuir Celtic Sandy Lane 7.30

Sunday, 12 September, Carrick Rovers v Quay Celtic Carrick 3.00

Round 2

Tuesday, 28 September, Muirhevnamor v Bay Utd Muirhevnamor 7.30

Wednesday, 29 September, Rampart Fc v Carrick Rovers or Quay Celtic 8.15

Thursday, 30 September, Glenmuir Utd or Border Legion v Bellurgan

Thursday, 30 September, Rock Celtic or Glenmuir Celtic v St Dominic’s

Results

Premier

Quay Celtic 1 (Brendan Mc Kevitt) Bay Utd 7 ( William Opoku 3, Travis Crowley 2, Victor Adejobi, Tyler Chiduza; Muirhevnamor 2 Glenmuir Utd 2 abandoned 70 minutes)

Division 1

Bellurgan 3 (Ronan Mullaghan 2, Chris Lawson) Border Legion 6 (Asen Iordanov 3, Usna Kellegher, Sean Mc Guire, Jordan Gartland); Rock Celtic 1 (Rory Kirke) Glenmuir Celtic 1 (Jake Cunningham)

Fixtures

Wednesday 25 August

Clancy Cup

Quay Celtic or Glenmuir v Rampart FC

Friday 27 August

Clancy Cup

Border Legion v Bellurgan Dkit 7.00