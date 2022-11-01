David McMillan would love to be back at Dundalk next season

David McMillan says he would love to be back at Dundalk FC next season for the club’s European return. Picture: Sportsfile

David McMillan says he would love to be back at Dundalk FC next season for the club’s European return.

The striker, who scored one and assisted the other for Runar Hauge in Friday night’s 2-1 win over Bohemians, is the club’s all-time leading goalscorer in Europe and needs just one goal to equal the Irish record of 15 held jointly by Robbie and Roy Keane.

Due to turn 34 next month, this year has been a difficult one for the former UCD ace and while he admits he has some weighing up to do in the coming weeks, he insisted he’d love to still be at Oriel Park as the club look to kick on further in Stephen O’Donnell’s second year in charge in 2023.

“Of course, I would,” he said, when asked if he’d like to be around next year.

“It’s a club that feels like home to me really. It’s my club here.

“It’s hard to know what next year will hold. I just have to sit down over the off season and see what’s there and speak to the management. I honestly can’t answer that question at this point, it’s one that I have to just sit back and see how things are at the end of the season.

“I haven’t spoken to the management yet about new contracts or anything. Not many players have so there may not even be an offer on the table, who knows.

“As I said, I’ve to think about myself first and foremost. I’ll be 34 in December so I’ve got to think about the body and everything else so we’ll see. It’s seven-and-a-half years here and I love it. If it is my last game, that was a great goal to finish on but hopefully it’s not.”

Friday’s game was just McMillan’s eighth start of the campaign, with his stunning 21st minute free kick, just his second league goal. He admits this year has been a struggle at times but is happy to be finishing the year on a high.

“For me personally, it has been a really, really tough season,” admitted the Templeogue native.

“You start to question yourself at times when you’re not featuring as much as you’d like to but over the last kind of six weeks I’ve really tried to knuckle down and put myself in a position where I’m in the team.

‘I’ve probably been frustrated not to get a couple of goals in the last few weeks. I got myself in some good positions and just didn’t finish them off so I was desperate tonight to get a goal and just finish off on a high and just help the team win the game. I’m just really happy to have nicked one before the season ends but obviously there’s next week as well so hopefully there’ll be more to come, but I’m really pleased today.

“We just didn’t want to use injuries as an excuse and personally I didn’t want to say that Pat’s (Hoban) out injured so we didn’t qualify for Europe. That’s a stain on myself and a stain on any other player so we wanted to get over the line even with all the injuries that we’ve had. Obviously that has hampered us to a degree but I’m really pleased personally for the group that we’ve achieved Europe.

“Over the course of the season there has been ups and downs really but to secure it with a game to and to do it here in Oriel was great.”