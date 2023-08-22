Daryl Horgan on Dundalk FC’s clash with Shamrock Rovers – ‘It’s an opportunity to close the gap to five’

Daryl Horgan of Dundalk in action against, from left, Conor Crowley, Guillermo Almirall and Cole Omorehiomwan of Bray Wanderers during the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Second Round match between Bray Wanderers and Dundalk at Carlisle Grounds in Bray, Wicklow.

Daryl Horgan could be forgiven for having a wry smile to himself when he arrives at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night.

The Dublin 24 venue holds some special memories for the Republic of Ireland international having been the scene of some of the greatest nights in his first stint in a Dundalk jersey.

It was there in 2015 that Dundalk won the league title courtesy of Richie Towell’s late penalty, while it was also in Tallaght where there was memorable European wins over BATE Borisov and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Having kick-started his second spell at the club with a late winner away to Bray Wanderers in the FAI Cup last weekend, Horgan would love nothing more than to have a new Tallaght memory in the bank going home on Friday.

He knows a win over Stephen Bradley’s side could close the gap to five points and not only give Dundalk’s European qualification hopes a huge boost but also put them in a title race.

“There’s eight points in it so it’s an opportunity to close the gap to five,” he said.

“We just need to start clawing points away. It’s a big game but it’s a big game for both teams. It’s getting really tight up there and obviously Derry had a great win last Sunday (against Drogheda) and there’s Pat’s, Bohs, ourselves and Shels even looking to push on so we have to go down there and do a job, simple as.

“It’ll be a good night. I don’t know how many times we’ve won in Tallaght against Rovers though. We’ve had great nights ourselves but it would be good to put on a real good performance and really put it up to them and take them three points,” said Horgan.

The 31-year-old, who will make his 100th league appearance for the Lilywhites if selected against Rovers, said his side can take a lot of heart from the performance served up in Bray despite the dreadful conditions.

“All that matters is being in the next round of the Cup but we can take a hell of a lot of positives out of that performance and how we worked and how we’re trying to play.

“I thought we were very good today. I thought we were fully in control of the game. I think we had a lot of chances and a lot of good moments against a team who have set up to really restrict us and make it really, really difficult. They were quite good and dogged in their work but I still think we created some good opportunities and played some lovely football.

“Those games are tough in those conditions and given how difficult it is to break a team like that down, to go and do that as many times as we did – maybe without scoring the goal obviously – was very good.”

Horgan was delighted to get his name on the scoresheet again – his first for Dundalk since scoring away to Zenit St Petersburg in November 2016.

“It’s absolutely brilliant, especially the fact that it’s the winner in a Cup tie. That makes it all the more special. It’s better than the last night I was here,” he laughed, referring to the night he scored, lost and got sent-off on the occasion of his 24th birthday in August 2016.

“There were a few opportunities but thankfully it fell my way. It was a brilliant ball to Pat and a great touch down for me and then the dink was lovely. It took a bit of a deflection but I’ll take them anyway.

“Sometimes you get that bit of luck. We had one that I think crossed the line personally and we had a penalty miss and a header off the crossbar so we’ve had great moments in the game itself but sometimes they just don’t go in for you but the key is to be persistent and dogged and we got there in the end,” he said.