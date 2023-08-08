Darren Brownlie content with his display in Dundalk FC’s draw with Shelbourne

John Martin of Dundalk, right, celebrates with teammates Robbie McCourt, left, and Darren Brownlie after scoring their side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Dundalk and Shelbourne at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth.

New Dundalk signing Darren Brownlie might be just getting up to speed but insists he wants to remain in the side for the rest of the season having made his full debut against Shelbourne on Sunday.

The new recruit from Partick Thistle started his first game at the weekend exactly one month on from having signed for the club.

While he is in pre-season mode just as the league here enters the finishing stretch, Brownlie is anxious to make his mark having impressed on his first proper outing at Oriel Park in a game that finished 1-1.

“It was good to get my first start. Obviously I’ve not played for a couple of months so it was good to get going,” he said.

“It’s a strange scenario. I’ve been in the last few weeks but usually I’m playing pre-season games and building my fitness up around now but I’ve been kind of thrown in now at the deep end. There’s only one way to get fit though and that’s by playing games so it was good to get 75 minutes there and hopefully I can continue now.

“It’s just disappointing the way it ended. I don’t think they had a chance in the whole game so it’s just frustrating. We didn’t get a chance to get the second goal to put the game to bed but we’ll move on to Friday.”

The 29-year-old centre half said he jumped at the opportunity for a new experience when it presented itself.

“I wanted to try something different. I’ve only ever played in Scotland so when the chance came up I was excited and I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s difficult to get yourself up to speed when you come into a league that’s half way through and you’re in pre-season. It’s been two months since my last game so it has been a kind of long off spell but the training has been intense so I’m getting there.

“I got a small taste of Europe and I want to be back there next year. That’s the aim to play as high as you can. It was good to experience it. We’re just disappointed we didn’t get through but it’s something to look forward to next year.

“Once you get your first game under your belt you just want to stay in the team though and that’s my aim now. Hopefully I’ve done that but it’s a short run in which is strange for me because I’ve just started but there’s 10 games to go and hopefully we can pick up as many points as we can,” he said.