Darragh Leahy pays tribute to Dundalk FC’s goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd

Darragh Leahy led the post-match tributes to Nathan Shepperd after his penalty save from Freddie Draper helped Dundalk hang on for a huge 1-0 win in Thursday’s Louth derby with Drogheda United.

It was Leahy who conceded the 87th minute spot kick when he was adjudged to have fouled Dylan Grimes in the box but, thankfully for him and Stephen O’Donnell’s side, his goalkeeper bailed him out with his first penalty save in senior football.

“Nathan is brilliant,” Leahy told The Argus afterwards.

“He bailed me out because, obviously< I was the one who gave the peno away so full credit to him.”

Asked whether he agreed with referee Paul McLaughlin’s decision to award the penalty, Leahy said: “Of course, I'm going to say no and he's going to say yes but I gave the ref a decision to make and he made it. Just thankfully Nathan saved me. I'd have been gutted if it had cost us the win.

“The best thing was that we got a clean sheet. It doesn't really get much better than that but I think on the ball we can be much better but the main thing is that we got the three points. We lost here twice last year so that's the positive from the game.”

The 24-year-old was surprised to hear it had taken his side eight games and into May to win their first away game last year.

“Jesus, I didn't realise that but yeah, that’s definitely a plus,” he said.

“Once our away form picks up our home form will look after itself. Our away form just needs to keep improving.”

The left back missed the opening two games of the season through illness but since returning to the side has seen Dundalk win 10 points out of a possible 12 and keep three clean sheets in four matches in the process.

“It is a nice return,” he grinned.

“As a defender, once you keep a clean sheet it's half the battle because you know we have the quality at the top end of the pitch. Tonight was a different type of game. We had to dig in. Last week was similar enough. We dug in and got a point up in the Brandywell. Tonight we dug in again but then the quality came and when we got into the area we managed to slot it away.

"We knew what we were in for coming here but we got the three points so we're happy with that.

"We've taken 10 points from the last 12 so we would have snapped your hand off for that. Last year we came here before the international break and they beat us so it's a really good result.”

Next up in the league is the small matter of Shamrock Rovers in Oriel on March 31.

“It'll definitely be a good game now and I'm looking forward to that already,” he said.