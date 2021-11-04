Dan’s late winner over Drogs in Louth derby gives Dundalk outside chance of European berth

Dundalk players celebrate with supporters after Daniel Cleary, 21, scored the winning goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Drogheda United and Dundalk at Head in the Game Park in Drogheda, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Drogheda Utd 0

Dundalk 1

Daniel Cleary’s 86th minute goal kept Dundalk’s slim European qualification hopes alive with victory over neighbours Drogheda Utd at Head in the Game Park last night.

The centre half bundled home late on for what was his first goal in 13 months to avoid a 13th scoreless draw in the Louth Derby.

The result saw Vinny Perth’s side leapfrog their Co Louth rivals into sixth, not only easing their relegation worries but also giving them an outside chance of Europe once again next season with fourth place still in their sights - a position which could be good enough for Europe if St Pat’s win the FAI Cup at the end of the month.

While it was a dour affair for the most part, the Lilywhites undoubtedly deserved the win having created the bulk of the chances, particularly at the start of the second half.

Tim Clancy’s side by contrast never really trouble Peter Cherrie in the Dundalk goal and their own European ambitions now look dead in the water with just two games remaining.

The first half was a poor affair with few clear cut chances. Perhaps the best for the home side fell their way after just five minutes when Ronan Murray’s corner found Joe Redmond at the near post only for the former Birmingham City player to get his angles all wrong and fire harmlessly wide.

Patrick Hoban then headed over from a Sean Murray corner at the other end on 13 minutes before the latter headed straight at David Odumosu from a deflected Daniel Kelly cross two minutes later.

Drogheda thought they had taken the lead on 32 minutes when Daniel O’Reilly headed to the net but Murray’s corner was adjudged to have gone out of play on its way into the box.

Referee Rob Harvey then evened things up six minutes later when he chalked off a goal at the other end for an apparent foul by Hoban on O’Reilly before Andy Boyle rose to head in from Michael Duffy’s free kick.

Gary Deegan had a half chance within two minutes of the restart to make a breakthrough for the Boynesiders but, like Redmond in the first half, got things all wrong and headed straight up in the air from about eight yards out.

Mark Doyle then managed to spin to get a shot away from a James Brown cross two minutes later but couldn’t find the target.

Odumosu then had a huge stroke of luck on 51 minutes when he let a shot from distance from Will Patching through his grasp only to see it rebound off the crossbar and into his grateful arms.

Murray then passed another good opening two minutes later when the ball broke to him at the edge of the box only for him to screw his shot well wide under pressure from Brown.

Murray then had another half chance on 57 minutes when he got on the end of Duffy’s cross but once again he failed to find the target as O’Reilly closed him down.

Drogheda then had another huge let-off on the hour mark when Murray’s corner came off former Lilywhite Dane Massey and struck the outside of the post. The home side then struggled to clear the resultant corner with Daniel Kelly getting a shot away that O’Reilly did well to block.

Their goal continued to live a charmed life with Kelly, Daniel Cleary and Hoban having bites at the cherry from another attack three minutes later before they finally managed to ease the pressure from the follow up corner.

Massey then went close to scoring against his former club when he rose to meet Darragh Markey’s corner on 73 minutes but his glancing header flashed just over.

Gary Deegan then curled a free kick over with 10 minutes to go before Dundalk stole the victory four minutes from time with Cleary bundling the ball over the line after Duffy’s flicked header from Murray’s inswinging free had been saved by the keeper.

Drogheda Utd: David Odumosu; James Brown, Daniel O’Reilly, Joe Redmond, Dane Massey, Conor Kane; Gary Deegan, Killian Phillips; Darragh Markey (Dinny Corcoran 87), Mark Doyle, Ronan Murray (Chris Lyons 64).

Dundalk: Peter Cherrie; Cameron Dummigan, Daniel Cleary, Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy; Will Patching, Sam Stanton; Daniel Kelly (Sami Ben Amar 89), Sean Murray (Sonni Nattestad 90+2), Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban (David McMillan 83).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).