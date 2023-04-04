Daniel Kelly willing to take the step-up for Dundalk FC in absence of Patrick Hoban and Cameron Elliott

Rayhaan Tulloch, right, and Daniel Kelly of Dundalk celebrate after the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Dundalk and St Patrick's Athletic at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth, earlier this season. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Daniel Kelly is willing – and he feels able – to fill in up front for Dundalk in this weekend’s double-header of matches at home to Sligo Rovers on Good Friday (kick-off: 7:45pm) and away to Cork City on Easter Monday (kick-off: 5pm).

Stephen O’Donnell’s side struggled for chances in last weekend’s 4-0 defeat to Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park with both Patrick Hoban and Cameron Elliott injured.

Dundalk also struggled for goals in the latter stages of last season when Hoban was injured but the pacey Kelly – who also missed the closing 11 league matches of 2022 with a serious hamstring injury that required surgery – said he’d be happy to lead the line if called upon.

“Yeah, listen once I get on the pitch I’m happy at this stage to be honest,” he said when the topic was put to him.

“A couple of years ago I played up top, myself and Davey Mc (David McMillan) I think it was, and I think I scored and set up Fats (Patrick McEleney) but I’m happy playing anywhere.

“The main priority now for me is to try and get through a two week spell of training every day and playing games and we’ll go from there please God.”

Kelly’s return to action for the final 15 minutes was one of the few highlights from Friday’s 4-0 defeat to Rovers. Having been out since last August and having missed the whole of pre-season, Kelly made a goalscoring return in Dundalk’s 5-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic at Oriel Park last month.

He would miss the following match against Shelbourne 72 hours later before limping off in the early stages of the 0-0 draw with Derry City on March 10.

The 26-year-old admitted the stop-start nature to his season had been “frustrating”.

He said: “I’ve been working hard and doing everything right to get back.

“The actual tendon itself that I got repaired is stronger than ever. It just seems to be causing a little bit of stress on other parts of my hamstring which obviously isn’t ideal but Danny (Miller), our physio, is really, really good and he said it’s the norm to get a couple of niggles after being so long out so hopefully I’ve had my couple now.

“I’m feeling good. I trained Tuesday and yesterday (Thursday) and it’s all good and thankfully I came out unscathed tonight.”

The Ringsend native said getting back on the pitch was about the only silver lining to Friday’s 4-0 defeat, which was aided by the 31st minute dismissal of Robbie Benson by referee Arnold Hunter for what he deemed to be a dangerous challenge on Lee Grace.

“That’s probably the only positive we can take from it really,” Kelly said of his return.

“Listen, I was 5 or 10 yards away from the decision and it was never a red. I think if Neil (Doyle) or Paul (McLaughlin) is reffing that, they know the type of person that Robbie Benson is and they don’t give a red card for that.

“The bench sort of influences his decision but it ruins the game really for us. I thought we dug in and our work rate was there and our endeavour. We had a couple of little half chances and I think if John (Martin) scores his then it’s a different game as well but it’s just frustrating – especially the scoreline.

“I don’t even think the referee needs to give a red. There’s a video of him going to his pocket first to give a yellow and he has obviously changed it. I think (fourth official) Adriano (Reale) has changed his mind.

“It’s just frustrating. If it’s not us one week, it’s someone else next week and there’s no repercussion for the referees or the decisions that they make. We had a chat with Adriano as the game was going on and he admitted ‘well, if we got it wrong then that’s fair enough’ but it’s not fair enough because the game is gone then.

“It’s just a pity because it’s a whole different ball game when we have 11 players on the pitch.”

Kelly said it was now important that Dundalk responded by aiming for six points across the Easter weekend against Sligo Rovers and Cork City respectively.

“We’ll dust ourselves down now and go again against Sligo now and we’ll try and get six points now in the remainder of the first round.

“We’ve a good group of lads in the coaching staff that believe in us. We can beat anyone at any stage but the league is strange. I don’t think it’s going to be as high a points tally as everyone is expecting so if we can get six points in the next two games then you’re bang in there and then you’re coming into another round of fixtures with Derry then. It’s obviously very frustrating at the moment but we’ll go again and try to bounce back,” said Kelly.