Daniel Kelly on Dundalk FC’s Euro tie with KA – ‘It’s not dead yet’

Daniel Kelly of Dundalk scores his side's first goal during the UEFA Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round First Leg match between KA and Dundalk at the Framvöllur in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Dundalk goalscorer Daniel Kelly has refused to throw in the towel on his side’s European hopes despite a 3-1 first leg defeat to KA Akureyri in Reykjavik last week.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side conceded with all three shots on target at the Framvöllur on Thursday night as Bjarni Adalsteinsson’s opener was added to by a Sveinn Margeir Hauksson double before the break after the 27-year-old had briefly equalised.

Dundalk will now have to create history by overturning a two goal deficit in the return leg if they’re to advance to the third qualifying round but Kelly believes it is possible.

“It's not dead yet,” he said.

“Even the gaffer has come in afterwards and said it’s probably the best we’ve played in terms of in possession. We weren’t complacent, we weren’t trying to rush things and we were composed.

“If you wipe out them goals then it’s a different ball game. We could have come in there after the game having won 4-2 or 4-1 and you’d be saying it’s the best performance you’ve seen from Dundalk in a while. It was just one of those games where we didn’t have a lot of luck but we can take huge confidence from the fact we had a lot of chances in the second half. You just wanted one to go in and maybe 3-2 is a better result to bring home to Oriel but the way they celebrated, I think they think that they’re through but that will give us a bit of a buzz now for Oriel next week.”

With only four defeats at home since O’Donnell took charge of the Lilywhites at the start of last season and an impressive European record where only Hajduk Split have beaten them at Oriel Park in their last 11 home matches there, Kelly feels it is still all to play for in the tie.

“You see our form in Europe over the last 18 months since the gaffer has taken over and in Europe the last few years. I know teams fear it.

“We have some great results there in Europe recently and it’s a fortress, especially with the fans there, so we’ll need them to get together and we’ll hopefully get an early goal next week and push on.

“We just need to defend better as a whole. You can’t be giving up goals like that, especially in Europe because you’ll get punished every time.

“It was a great feeling when I scored but it’s just utter disappointment then that you’re going in at half-time 3-1 down and I think they only had three shots on target in the whole game. That was hard for us to take but I thought in the second half we dominated. They sat in and obviously we couldn’t break them down to get a goal but we did have a few chances. It’s just frustrating but we’ll take a lot of confidence from the second half and take It into next week,” he said.