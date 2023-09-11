Daly a hat-trick hero as Quay win Clancy Cup

Shamrocks 1

Quay Celtic, the competition’s second most successful team, lifted the Clancy Cup for the sixth time with a display of clinical finishing led by hat-trick hero Thomas Daly, that resulted in a 5-1 triumph over the holders, Shamrocks, at a packed Clancy Park on Saturday night.

The defeat follows after Shamrocks reign as league champions ended, and they have also surrendered their hold on the McConville Cup, which is a big comedown from the ecstasy of last season.

Daly put Quay ahead after three minutes with a crisp finish to the corner of Conor Hoey's net.

Shamrocks fought back and were unlucky to see a goalbound shot cleared off the line with 10 minutes played.

Within minutes, Daly struck again with a close range effort, to double Quay’s lead, which they held comfortably until the break.

A superb left-wing move by Quay ended with Daly heading home to complete his hat-trick.

A floodlight failure then caused a 15-minute hold-up before Ryan McDonald stretched the Point Road side’s lead to four goals.

Inside two minutes, Robbie Mackin pulled one back for the Fatima side. It was the start of a period of Shamrocks dominance with David Ward, DD Reilly and Stephen Fisher upping their game but before they could register another score, Fintan Brady eluded the offside trap to round the ’keeper and seal Shamrocks’ fate.

The remaining 15 minutes saw the Hoops pressing to take the one-sided look off the score sheet but the packed Quay defence held firm.

Both sides were founded in 1960s, yet this was the first time they met in the final of the competition that started in 1987 to commemorate Quay and local junior soccer’s great servant, Jimmy Clancy.

The James Clarke man of the match award went to Daly, who was presented with his prize by Paul O'Connell.

Terry Kelly, nephew of Jimmy Clancy, presented Quay captain Kian McEvoy with the Jimmy Clancy Cup.

Referee Paddy White and his assistants were presented with mementos of the final by league secretary Gussie Hearty.

Quay Celtic: Eddie Maguire, Seán McArdle, Graham Stephens, Kian McEvoy, Blake Stephens, Shaun O'Connor, Scott Hearty, Ryan McDonnell, Thomas Daly, Adam McKenna, Seán Mathews, Ryan Del Duca, Chris Clarke, C Carthy, Johnny Winters, Conal Brady, Fintan Brady, Tom Deary, F Sheekey, K Smyth.

Shamrocks: Conor Hoey, Conor Callan, D Rogers, Aaron Casey, Daniel Mulligan, Kaylem Casey, Deane Browne, Stephen Fisher, David Ward, DD Reilly, Dara Akinade, Glen Mackin, Ray McCann, Conan Rooney.

Referee: P White.