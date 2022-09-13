Cup tonic as Chord Celtic and Ardee Celtic progress

Bryan O'Connor's hat-trick steered Ardee Celtic into the next round of the Fitzsimons Cup.

Glenmuir’s Conor Maguire makes it 2-0 to the visitors as he scores past Marc Levins in the Square United goal.

Square United’s Aaron Kerley and Glenmuir’s Edgar Bitanis in Fitzsimons Cup action in Ardee on Sunday.

CHORD Celtic booked their place in the next round of the Fitzsimons Cup with a 5-1 victory away to Athboy Celtic on Sunday morning.

Sevastian Beslic opened the scoring on 10 minutes after a fine pass from Shaun Bannon and Chord doubled their lead when Brandon Sullivan was played through and he finished into the bottom corner.

The Drogheda outfit were well on top and despite the inclement weather they were playing some fine football.

The game’s third goal came on the half-hour mark when Adam O’Connor rose highest to head home.

Athboy just couldn’t cope with the intensity being brought by Chord and the Division 2 side were 4-0 down just before half-time. This time Beslic provided the assist for O’Connor to score what was his fourth goal in three games.

The game was then stopped for 15 minutes to tend to an injury to the Athboy keeper before the hosts pulled one back early in the second half with a strike from 30 yards out.

Jamie King rounded the keeper, but his shot was blocked on the line.

Then Raivis Jurjons broke downfield and played in O’Connor and the midfielder was denied his hat-trick by a good save, but Eoghan Mulroy was on hand to fire home the rebound.

With a Challenge Cup quarter-final, three league games and now a Fitzsimons Cup quarter-final to look forward to, Chord Celtic’s season is a long way from being over.

Ardee Celtic are another side in the Fitzsimons Cup quarter-final after a 4-1 win at home to Torro United on Friday night as Bryan O’Connor helped his side into the last eight with a hat-trick.

David Magee showed some quick thinking with an early free kick which was palmed into the path of O’Connor and he pounced for the first of his three-goal haul.

Lorcan Myles and Ronan O’Callaghan were both denied by two good saves as Ardee took a 1-0 lead into the break.

Early in the second half Paul McArdle broke up a Torro attack and he slipped a pass through to O’Connor who finished to make it 2-0.

Then Janeks Dursis was fouled in the box by the Athboy keeper and O’Connor stepped up and converted from the spot to make it 3-0.

Torro pulled one back late on before Ardee scored a fourth with the last kick of the game.

Square United were beaten 3-2 at home to Division 2 leaders Glenmuir United on Sunday afternoon.

Glenmuir took the lead on 20 minutes, capiltalising on a poor back pass, and added two more quick-fire goals in the second half.

Square scored twice in the final 10 minutes but never looked like equalising.