Cult hero O’Donnell ready for Oriel return

All going to plan, Dundalk will welcome Stephen O’Donnell back to Oriel Park as Head Coach this week. Photo: Sportsfile

Dundalk are set to rubber stamp the appointment of Stephen O’Donnell as the club’s new head coach this week.

Having tendered his resignation from his position with St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday, it is expected that the 35-year-old will officially take up work at Oriel Park on Wednesday.

O’Donnell was new owners’ Andy Connolly, Sean O’Connor and Alan Clarke’s first choice to lead the club into a new era when they completed the takeover from PEAK6 last month.

However, the Galway man’s appointment has been delayed by a stand-off involving St Patrick’s Athletic - whom he guided to the FAI Cup in what appears to have been his final act at the Inchicore club.

St Pat’s owner Garrett Kelleher believes O’Donnell was tied down to the club for another two years on account of an option in his original contract - whereas O’Donnell believes there is no obstacle to pursuing an opportunity with the club he captained as a player from 2013 to 2018.

O’Donnell confirmed his departure from Richmond Park in a statement released through his agents Integrity Sports Ltd on Friday.

It read: “Today, I informed St Patrick’s Athletic of my decision to resign as Head Coach.

“I understand that the club and the supporters will be disappointed with my decision. However I hope that, despite their disappointment, they can recognise I have given everything during my time in charge. I certainly feel like I could not have worked any harder and I am so proud of the exciting team we have built over the past two years.

“I would like to thank the coaching staff, the players and the club’s supporters, all of whom have been incredible during my time at the club. I would also like to give special thanks to Garrett Kelleher for giving me my first opportunity in coaching and I hope that he feels I have delivered upon the faith he has shown in me.

“Sunday’s FAI Cup success was one of the proudest moments of my life and an achievement that I will cherish forever. I believe that the club has made terrific progress and is in a great place. I would like to sincerely wish everyone at St Patrick’s Athletic all the very best in the future.”

At the time of writing on Monday morning, St Pat’s had yet to respond to the statement although it is understood they plan to fight the issue and seek compensation.

While this could lead to Dundalk having to pay for O’Donnell’s services, the Inchicore side have already begun to prepare for the future after recruiting former Drogheda Utd boss Tim Clancy to their ‘management team’ on Thursday.

News of Dundalk’s interest in O’Donnell broke the day after his St Pat’s side had pipped Bohemians to the FAI Cup on penalties and accelerated after the Lilywhites confirmed the departure of Vinny Perth from the club last Tuesday night.

A statement on the matter read: “We can confirm that Dundalk FC and Vinny Perth have parted ways.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Vinny for the immense contribution he has made to Dundalk FC over the past nine years. His name will always be linked to a glorious spell in the club’s history.

“After being appointed as head coach in 2019, Vinny led Dundalk to the SSE Airtricity League title, the EA Sports Cup, the Unite the Union Champions Cup and the FAI President’s Cup. The Lilywhites were only denied a clean sweep after losing a penalty shootout to Shamrock Rovers in the FAI Cup final.

“Prior to that, he spent six years as Stephen Kenny’s number two during a period that saw unprecedented domestic and European success arrive at the club.

“Between 2013 and 2018, Dundalk won four SSE Airtricity League titles, two league and FAI Cup doubles and also made history by becoming the first – and only – Irish club, to date, to collect points in the group stages of a UEFA club competition.

“Vinny will always remain a much-loved, respected and significant figure amongst Dundalk FC supporters. We wish him, and his family, the very best of luck going forward and will always welcome them back to Oriel Park in the future.”

O’Donnell is expected to be joined at Oriel Park by his assistant Patrick Cregg. The club will need to add a UEFA Pro Licence coach to the ticket but reports suggest a candidate has already been identified with Mick Cooke, Harry Kenny, Dave Mackey and former Republic of Ireland manager Steve Staunton some of the names linked to the role.

Meanwhile, work has been ongoing in the background to tie down new and existing players for next season although news in that regard is not expected to emerge until O’Donnell’s appointment is formally announced.