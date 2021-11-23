Crescent over the moon!

Edward Lazdins of Termonfeckin and Victor Edonwande of Drogheda Marsh Crescent in action in the final on Sunday.

DROGHEDA MARSH CRES 1

TERMONFECKIN CELTIC

The Drogheda Schoolchildren’s League under-12 season ended in style at Head in the Game Park on Sunday, with the Shield going to Drogheda Marsh after a titanic struggle with Termonfeckin

Callum McGrath, later named Man of the Match by Drogheda United General Manager Hubert Murphy, was the match-winner two minutes into the second half. He latched onto a superb ball over the top to race on and bury a sweet strike to the bottom corner of Brandon Fee’s net.

It was a rare opportunity for either side, Marsh Crescent well organised at the back and Termonfeckin unable to apply telling pressure.

That was despite a great performance from their man of the match, Edward Lazdino. The midfielder was magnificent and maybe in the future will be back to grace Head in the Game Park with his silken skills.

Tadhg Kelly worked hard with him, with Conor Crinion and Leo Duffy also to the fore early on.

Marsh Crescent gave little away too and in Iason Nowamage have another player with real potential. Emmanuel Oluwatobloba let little past him, as did Dylan Kelly and Demeter Riacz.

Cole Leech tested the hands of Brandon Fee late in the first half while Victor Edonwande came into his own with a fine defensive shift for the winners.

After McGrath put DMC ahead, Edward Lazdino upped the pace, but he couldn’t get a way past the Drogheda defence. He came close 10 mins from time, a glorious burst of pace ending with a shot across goal.

Pearse Fanning hit the post from a corner before the majestic Nowamage sent the flying Teniolate Smith free, but Fee saved well. Shane Walshe and skipper Dylan Kelly saw the game out for the deserving winners.

Drogheda MARSH CRES/MONEYMORE: Ciar Bourke, Shane Walshe, Emmanuel Oluwatobloba, Callum McGrath, Teniolate Smith, Victor Edonwande, Dylan Kelly, Demeter Riacz, Cole Leech , Alex Przekazinski, Pearse Fanning, Tony Doyle, Debuno Sodate, Iason Nowamage, Christopher Osagie.

Termonfeckin: Brandan Fee, Conor Crinion, Brian O’Neill, Paidi Rafferty, Nathan Smyth, Robert Clarke, Leon Healy, Edward Lazdins, Sam Monks, Leo Duffy, Liam Rafferty, Tom Rock, Morgan Noer, Tadhg Kelly.