County team draw comfort after rollercoaster tie

THE Louth Under-13 ETP squad may not have had all of the preparation in 2020 that they would have liked, but they are certainly getting a taste for Gaynor Cup football now, and growing to enjoy it. Sunday saw the Midlands Schoolgirls ETP team visiting Monasterboice for the second round of fixtures and it proved to be a great game, despite strong winds and the odd shower. Louth seemed to settle the quicker of the two teams and called the Midlands keeper into action a number of times in the first ten minutes. But while Louth were thinking about how to unlock the Midlands defence, a quick ball forward left them exposed and forced a fine save from Laura, rushing out to stop the shot. However the ball fell kindly for the Midlands side, and a well executed lob gave them the lead. A second goal followed shortly afterwards when a lovely cross from the right wing landed perfectly in the crowded 6 yard box and was duly flicked in. Louth, though, didn’t let the heads drop and even into the wind they kept creating chances at the other end. The breakthrough came just before half time when the Midlands goalkeeper rushed out to stop the oncoming Sarah McCaffrey, but took the player and not the ball. Emma Gaughran took the penalty for Louth, only to see it saved well by the Midlands keeper, but Emma was still alert enough to react to the spilled shot and hammer the rebound into the net. And deja vu immediately upon the restart as another poorly timed challenge in the box led to a second penalty for Louth. With parents unable to watch, Emma duly stepped up again and this time did not need a second go at it. Before the dust had settled on that, a defensive mix-up gave Sarah her own chance at goal and she calmly steered her shot home to give Louth the lead. If the Midlands were stung by those three quick fire goals, they didn’t let it show, and the intensity and desire in the last 20 minutes from both sides was clear to see. The Midlands created several chances and forced fine saves from both Laura and also replacement goalkeeper Emalie. Even when the Midlands did equalise, through a fine long-range strike from the right-hand side, it still wasn’t clear what way the match would turn. But amazingly no more goals would follow and the draw was probably a fair result. Louth have a few weeks off now before their next match against the NECSL at the end of October. The Under-11s Dundalk Credit Union Cup semi-finals also took place on Saturday, stretching the county boundaries to the limits, as Drogheda’s Glen Magic took on Castletown Belles at Little Wembley and Laytown’s East Meath United faced Bellurgan. Knockout football can sometimes cause players to freeze and underperform, but there was no evidence of that from any of these teams. Glen Magic and Castletown played out a tight enough first half, with plenty of good movement and passing from both teams but very few golden chances. Glen Magic squeezed in a couple of goals towards the end of the half and then set themselves up for victory with a well taken penalty just before half-time. In the other semi-final, it was similarly close for much of the match, with only one goal separating the sides at half-time in EMU’s favour. More goals came in the second half as legs tired and as players found their range. East Meath would grab most of those, but Bellurgan possibly got the biggest cheer for one of their goals towards the end. EMU and Glen Magic will move on to the final now, to be played in early November.