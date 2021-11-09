Countdown starts to cup finals

THE recent rescheduling of League of Ireland fixtures ultimately meant that the LSGL’s own ETP fixtures also had to change and so it was that Louth Under-13s travelled to Navan on Sunday a week earlier than planned for their match against the NECSL.

The momentum has been with Louth since their Gaynor Trophy final victory in August, and after fighting back to grab a draw against Midlands in their last outing, they made the trip to the MDL in Navan hoping to continue that good form.

And continue it they did, with the chances and goals coming for Louth throughout the first half.

A scoreline of 5-0 at the break was richly deserved, and even if the second half was quieter from a goals perspective, there was still plenty of controlled possession, and two more goals ultimately meant that the tie finished 7-0 to the visitors.

Albion Rovers’ Sarah McCaffrey shone as an attacking midfielder and bagged five goals in all, with four assists coming from Emma Gaughran of Rock Celtic.

Emma did manage to bag a goal herself, as did Quay Celtic’s McKenzie Crowley.

Sarah and Emma will now prepare for the Dundalk Credit Union Cup Final in Oriel Park on Saturday, where they will face off against each other as Albion Rovers take on Rock Celtic for the final club honours of the season.

That will be the focus for many of the soccer-mad girls across the county this week, as not one but four county finals are held in Oriel Park on Saturday. Starting at 11am, the Under-11 Cup and Shield finals will kick things off and get the stands rocking.

EMU Belles will take on Glen Magic in the Cup final, with both sides looking to finish off a great season with some silverware.

Blayney Academy will also be keen to finish off their debut LSGL season in style as they take on Albion Rovers Under-11s in the Shield final.

With the appetites truly set, the Under-13s then take centre stage, and Meath supporters will be in full voice again in the Under-13 Shield Final, with EMU Villains taking on Bellurgan.

These sides have met already this season in the league and both defeated higher league opposition to make the final, so will surely be relishing the challenge.

Closing out the day and LSGL season, the Under-13 Cup Final will feature Albion Rovers against Rock Celtic.

Two of the standout teams in the league this year, both teams will be full of respect for the opposition. The neutrals, however, will be delighted at the prospect of this pairing as they boast some of the most lethal finishers in the county, coupled with two of the best defences.