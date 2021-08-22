Costly home defeat drags Bellurgan into danger zone

UHY Farrelly Dawe White Premier division

Bellurgan United 1

Parvilla 3

This was a bad result for Bellurgan playing at home on Sunday morning, as they missed the opportunity to pull away from the congested bottom half of the table.

Instead the defeat enabled their opponents to draw level with them on nine points and with a game less played.

Bellurgan manager Alan Connor had no complaints about the outcome, admitting the visitors deserved the points as they availed of the scoring chances they created and his team in the first-half didn’t take those that came their way.

The Navan side got off to a flying start, scoring after three minutes to take the lead.

Bellurgan with the opportunities they had in the first period could have been a few goals in front.

Still, they managed to draw level five minutes into the second half through Conor Maguire.

However, they conceded a penalty on the hour, and Parkvilla converted the spot kick to go back in front.

The visitors clinched the points with a third goal five minutes from the end.

Bellurgan: Robert Arthur, Owen Traynor, Chris Lawson (Stephen Finnegan 30), Ray Finnegan, Daimanas Cerneckis, Conor Watters (Joe Needham), Owen Armstrong (Alan Connor), John Smith, Tadgh O’Connor (Shane O’Brien), Conor Maguire, Luke Higgins.