Connor Malley determined to continue his bright start in a Dundalk jersey

Connor Malley of Dundalk celebrates after the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Drogheda United and Dundalk at Weavers Park in Drogheda, Louth. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

With two goals and two assists in his opening six games for the club, including a Louth derby winner last Thursday, it’s fair to say that Connor Malley has hit the ground running at Dundalk FC.

Now the former Middlesbrough midfielder is anxious to keep that good run going when Dundalk return to league action on Friday week, March 31, when champions Shamrock Rovers visit Oriel Park.

As a player they're definitely the games you look forward to the most,” he said.

“Hopefully we can just keep this good run of form going.

“The start to the season wasn't ideal but in the past four games we've 10 points from 12 so it's definitely a great foundation to build on when we come back from the international break and a good position to be in.”

Malley is well aware there is more to come from Dundalk but was pleased his side showed a fighting spirit to grind out a result against Drogheda United when not at their best.

“It was never going to be an easy game,” said Malley, who turned 23 on Monday.

“You know what you're up against when you come to places like this but in terms of our out of possession stuff we stood up to the challenge well. It's just important that we get that composure back into our game. Between Derry last week and now tonight, I feel like we could have been better in that respect but, look, I'm delighted with the result and I'm sure the fans will be as well.”

He is also pleased with his own return in a Dundalk shirt to date.

“It always helps as an attack minded player when you're able to get numbers and stats on the board. I'll take confidence from that and hopefully I'll be able to add to it.

“I'm thankful for the manager mostly for putting his belief in me and to keep playing me and thankfully I was able to repay him tonight with a goal.”

There was also special praise for his former Rochdale team-mate who assisted him for his memorable 65thminute strike.

“I know Ray well,” he smiled.

“I played with him so I knew all about the talent and ability that he has. For me, when he attracts bodies to himself which his game naturally lends itself to that, it's just about finding that pocket of space because I know he has the ability to find me.”