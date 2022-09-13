Confidence boost for Albion Rovers as relegation fate goes down to final day

ALBION ROVERS 4

JOHNSTOWN 2

Albion Rovers survival hopes received a massive boost after they beat bottom side Johnstown on Thursday night.

With just one game remaining Rovers sit one point ahead of Square, and should they finish third from bottom they will face a play-off with the third-placed from Division 2.

Rovers failed to start well at all in what was a must-win game and Johnstown hit the front on 15 minutes, having dominated possession. But just 45 seconds after going behind Albion levelled. Padraig McDonagh sped down the right wing and cut a pass inside for James Tester to fire home from inside the box.

Tester was unlucky not to double his total soon after when Darren McCann slipped a pass through to him and Tester was denied by a good save.

The striker wouldn’t be denied the next time, though, as just five minutes before the break Ryan Levins split the defence with an angled pass and Tester finished at the near post to put Albion 2-1 ahead at half-time.

Rovers failed to carry their momentum into the start of the second half and Johnstown levelled on 55 minutes, but the visitors were then reduced to 10 men as their striker was shown a second yellow card.

Johnny Campbell responded by making a triple substitution which changed the complexion of the game and Ross Kinch restored Albion’s lead with a fantastic shot from 25 yards out.

The numerical advantage was telling as Albion ran Johnstown into the ground. The visitors didn’t have a single shot in the final quarter and Rovers completed the scoring when McCann slipped through Hartnett and he finished from close range.

Albion: Stephen Baird, Ryan Levins, Neil McEvoy, Ken Thornton, Kevin Kelly, Danny Starrs, Georgie Hristolov, Darren McCann, Dylan Kirwan, Padraig McDonagh, James Tester, Subs: Ciaran Hartnett, Nicky Leech, Paddy Browne, Ross Kinch, Alan Maher.