Concerns remain about the depth of Dundalk FC’s squad

The countdown to a new League of Ireland season can be a bit like the excitement in the build-up to Christmas.

There’s a certain magic and nervousness to it and a real hope for a brilliant occasion.

Things don’t always turn out that way, of course. There’s the prospect of you not getting what you wanted and Dundalk fans certainly didn’t get what they wanted on Friday night.

A league opener at home to UCD was always a ‘damned if you do, damned if you don’t’ type situation. Win comfortably and it was expected of you. Disappoint and there’s an almost immediate doom and gloom about the place.

Particularly given Dundalk’s records of slow starts – just one opening day win in five no - It’s much too early to be pressing any panic buttons or writing Stephen O’Donnell’s side off.

However, it’s fair to say that they looked particularly undercooked against the Students on Friday night.

Despite missing a 24th minute penalty when Patrick Hoban was denied by Lorcan Healy, it looked like the result was only going in one direction when John Martin fired his side ahead 10 minutes later.

The home side never really kicked on from that point and while two impressive runs from Ryan O’Kane threatened to bring about a second, it never really looked like coming.

Indeed, bar his penalty save, Healy was the least worked of the two goalkeepers with Nathan Shepperd forced to make the best stop of the match from open play when he turned Donal Higgins’ 25th minute strike around the post at full stretch.

There was a real sense that had Dundalk been playing any other opponent on Friday, they would have got turned over and while Ciarán Behan’s 77th minute free-kick was truly a moment of magic, it was disappointing to see the Students – many of whom were playing their fourth game in five days following their Collingwood Cup exploits on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday – finish much the stronger and doing all the pushing in the five minutes of additional time.

As stated, it’s dangerous to make aspersions on any team or player based on one game on the opening night but there were a few things to be concerned about at Oriel Park on Friday. The squad depth – which hopefully will have improved by Wednesday’s transfer deadline – is one but also how easily bullied the side were on the night. The game almost bypassed the midfield, with Alfie Lewis and Greg Sloggett nowhere near reaching the standards expected.

It was strange therefore that O’Donnell waited so long to turn to his bench, with the game almost crying out for Paul Doyle and Keith Ward’s inclusion earlier.

Another concern is that the side looks decidedly one-paced. We’ll not judge any of the new recruits before they’ve played a decent number of games but none look blessed with blistering pace. That was brought home to roost more than ever when Daniel Kelly made his return from injury off the bench in the closing stages and looked to be operating at a different tempo than everyone else, despite it being his first outing since last August.

With just five games in pre-season and no match in the 10 days leading into the UCD game, the side looked almost unprepared for the start. With John Mountney, unfortunately, out for the season and a few more nursing their way back, O’Donnell seemed unwilling to risk further knocks before the league opener.

It’s understandable why he would take that stance but regardless of how many come through the door between now and close of business on Wednesday, it’s fair to say Dundalk’s transfer business has been a bit chaotic.

Even with Monday’s loan signing of Finnish attacking midfielder Johannes Yli-Kokko from HJK Helsinki, the squad remains two light in terms of numbers compared to last year. The figures may end up reaching parity but that’s still a failure to give the manager what he wanted given he was on record as saying he wanted a bigger squad.

The potential deal with Hull City may yet bring about plenty of further business before the club goes into Europe in the summer but, barring any postponements, Dundalk will have played 24 games by then – two-thirds of the campaign. That includes five occasions where the club will play three games in a week, something which, numbers-wise, Dundalk look like they’ll struggle to cope with if there’s any additional injuries or suspensions.

Being undercooked would be a nightmare if it happened at Christmas but, hopefully, with some more time, O’Donnell can get the recipe just right. There’s the makings of a good squad there but concerns over the depths of it remain as they prepare for their first away match of the campaign against Bohemians on Friday.