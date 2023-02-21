Louth

Concerns remain about the depth of Dundalk FC’s squad

James Rogers

John Martin of Dundalk in action against Daniel Norris of UCD during the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Premier Division match between Dundalk and UCD at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

John Martin of Dundalk in action against Daniel Norris of UCD during the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Premier Division match between Dundalk and UCD at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

The countdown to a new League of Ireland season can be a bit like the excitement in the build-up to Christmas.

There’s a certain magic and nervousness to it and a real hope for a brilliant occasion.

