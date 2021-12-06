COMMENT | O’Donnell the perfect choice to lead Dundalk into a new era

Alan O’Neill would be the first to tell you that there’s nothing quite like winning something with a team from a town.

The former goalkeeper won it all in his career but for all the silverware he picked up at Shamrock Rovers and UCD, it’s the glory days at Dundalk that resonate most for him - in particular coming over Hill Street Bridge having secured the double under Turlough O’Connor in 1988.

While he has yet to comment on why he has opted to depart St Patrick’s Athletic for Dundalk, you can’t help but get the feeling that Stephen O’Donnell understands that too.

Having won 10 honours at Oriel Park as a player, the 35-year-old remains the most successful captain in Dundalk FC’s history - our very own PEAK6.

Of course success was nothing new to the Galwegian. He had already tasted success at Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers but, while those victories were undoubtedly brilliant, can they ever be savoured in the same way as winning for the likes of Dundalk?

O’Donnell experienced plenty of big moments in his career before arriving at Oriel Park. It was, after all, his penalty in Belgrade which secured Shamrock Rovers their place in the Europa League a little over a decade ago.

Yet, he was one of several who enjoyed an almost fairytale moment as Stephen Kenny’s side became arguably the greatest League of Ireland side of all time in the years that followed.

Lesser men’s careers would have been ended by the serious knee injury he sustained against Rovers at Oriel Park on Good Friday 2014 but not O’Donnell. Instead, he fought back to return to the starting 11 for the winner-takes-all final showdown with Cork City that October and popped up with the opening goal in a 2-0 win as Dundalk clinched their first league title in 19 years.

Had it been a Disney movie maybe the story would have ended there but O’Donnell would go on to land three further league titles and two FAI Cups, as well as playing in a memorable Europa League group stage campaign. That meant that by the time he had hung up his boots at the end of 2018, he had achieved legendary status in his adopted home town.

They say heroes get remembered but legends never die and that was summed up to a tee at the end of October when O’Donnell’s Pat’s beat Dundalk 3-1 at Richmond Park to deny the Lilywhites a seventh successive FAI Cup final.

With the 1,000 or so travelling fans kept back after the full-time whistle there was an almost spine-tingling moment at the end when O’Donnell emerged from the dressing room to do his media duties. As he made his way across the pitch, the Dundalk supporters - who would have been within their rights to be sour following the result that had just occurred - burst into a chorus of ‘Oh, Stephen O’Donnell’ - the song they had sung with such great gusto for their midfield general for six seasons.

Dundalk’s absence from the recent FAI Cup final for the first time in seven years afforded me the chance to attend the game as a fan. Pitched in with the Pat’s support, they made noise like you’d expect but it was generic enough stuff - ‘When the saints go marching in’ and the like. As O’Neill had eluded to, you just don’t get that real sense of togetherness like you do with a town from a Dublin team.

There’s little doubt that O’Donnell had no idea what the future held for him after that semi-final win over Dundalk but his comments when asked about the chant in his honour summed up the special place the town had in his heart.

“Dundalk will always be massive in my sporting life and my football career,” he said.

“Ultimately it’s the place where I had the most success and where I enjoyed myself the most. There’s a real connection when I go back there. I probably don’t have that at any other club really.

“I lived in Dundalk for five or six years so it was my home for five or six years and we had so many good times on the pitch. They were great times and I’ll always have a very good connection with Dundalk, the Dundalk people and the Dundalk fans,” said O’Donnell.

That ‘very good connection’ looks set to continue and full credit for that has to go to the club’s new owners Andy Connolly, Alan Clarke and Sean O’Connor.

Just as Connolly and his former business partner Paul Brown had identified Stephen Kenny back in late 2012, the decisiveness shown on this occasion has been impressive.

While every managerial appointment carries a degree of risk, Stephen O’Donnell is, in many ways, the perfect one. Having stressed their desire to re-connect with the community again, they’ve appointed a man who gets that community.

After all he’s lived in it. He knows his Muirhevnamors from his Cox’s Demesnes, his Bay Estates from his Blackrocks.

He knows the fans, he knows what the club is about and he knows how brilliant the great days can be.

Admittedly, it might seem - in the short term at least - that O’Donnell is taking a risk. He’s walking away from a project at Pat’s that was progressing nicely and he’s also walking away from European football next season.

What he’s walking into has the potential to be even better though. The STATSports element to the new setup is exciting and while there may be a few rocky moments ahead, he’ll get time and support from those same fans who sang his name when he had crushed their dreams.

O’Neill was right. Winning at Dundalk is special. Stephen O’Donnell knows it better than most.

Now he wants to do it all over again by orchestrating it from the sideline and who’d bet against him ma king it happen?