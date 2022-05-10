Clubs can’t get enough of half-time experience

The experience of playing football at half-time in Drogheda United’s games is proving to be more popular than ever this season.

Clubs from Louth, Meath and north Dublin continue to enjoy the thrill of playing on a superb surface in front of encouraging crowds on a Friday night. So much so that a waiting list has now become necessary and a limit of two teams for most games has been introduced.

Paul Holland has been co-ordinator of the half-time football for the club since 2006 and explained: “It’s great to see so many clubs and schools enjoying the experience of playing in front of a big crowd on a Friday night. This year, however, we’ve had to introduce a waiting list as so many clubs are keen to take part. The club and supporters always give the kids great encouragement and the managers over the years were always obliging in allowing the kids meet the players for photos before their warm-up.

“Due to Covid-19, we were unable to continue this meet and greet aspect, but we hope to bring this back shortly. Last Friday was the first time since February 2020 that the half-time teams could do the guard of honour again.

“We are now seeing adults, such as brother and sister Adam and Lauren McGinn of Drogheda Boys/Drogheda Girls FC, returning as coaches after playing at half-time themselves as children many years ago!”