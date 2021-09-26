CHRIS WILL FIGHT LIKE A LION TO KEEP DROGS UP

It proved to be a frustrating evening for Chris Lyons and Drogheda United at the RSC in Waterford. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

THE return of Chris Lyons to the Drogheda United team following knee surgery was probably the only positive to take from last Friday’s trip to the RSC.

The 28-year-old had missed the previous seven games, only two of which the Boynesiders won, while they scored just seven goals in those games.

Lyons replaced Ronan Murray in the 55th minute just after Drogheda had gone down to 10 men with the sending-off of Gary Deegan and he’ll now be looking to force his way into the starting XI for this Friday’s visit of St Patrick’s Athletic to Head in the Game Park.

“I would rather have gone on in different circumstances with going 1-0 down and down to 10 men,” he said.

“I was hoping something could have fell for me and I could have levelled it up for us, but it wasn’t to be tonight.

“But it’s great to be back on the pitch. I’ve had a good week and a half’s training and I felt good.”

Lyons said he didn’t know beforehand when he might be sprung from the subs bench for his first game since the away trip to St Pat’s back on July 16th.

“I don’t know what the plan was. I was just trying to get myself ready and I didn’t know if I’d get on at all, but the most important thing was to get minutes in the legs.

“I can’t wait to be sharp and fully fit, but that’s going to help me down the road for the next few games hopefully.

“The knee is great. Training went really well last week and I was buzzing to get back.

“It’s just match fitness and game time - that’s the only way to get fit. You can do as much gym work and training as you want, but if you’re not on that pitch you’d be blowing a bit and it’s hard to get that fitness.”

There’s no question that Deegan’s sending-off had a major impact on the game and while his second booking was probably deserved the first seemed a strange call by referee Neil Doyle.

“The guys are a bit upset about Gary’s first booking, definitely,” Lyons agreed.

“I thought it was very soft, to be fair. It just seems to be Gary’s name, the sort of person he is, that he gets booked for these.There was nothing in it, absolutely nothing, so it’s hard to take.

“The lads tried their best to get back into it and get at them and we sort of nearly got in.

“We were hoping that we could hold them and nick something at the end, but they’re a good side and move the ball well, It’s a big pitch, it was a hard old slog and it just wasn’t there tonight.”

However, Lyons insisted the squad wouldn’t have any problem lifting spirits for this week’s visit of St Pat’s, who themselves all but surrendered their title ambitions by losing to Shamrock Rovers last Friday night.

“We’ll feel sorry for ourselves tonight and be a bit sore, but we’ll start training Monday and prepare as well as we can and get everyone fit and give it a lash as we always do,” said Lyons.

“As we’ve done over the years, if we lose a game we never shy away, we always bounce back and hopefully we can that next week against St Pat’s.

“Head in the Game Park’s a hard place to go for anyone and we know that and love playing there, so I don’t think they’ll under-estimate us now, after the games we’ve had.

“We’ll just prepare for them and try and give 100% and hopefully we can get a win and move up that table just a little bit.”

And naturally, being a striker, Lyons will be hoping to get back on the scoresheet as quickly as possible.

“That’s what you dream about after being out for two months - banging in a goal, hitting that net.

“Tonight I was hoping something would fall, but it wasn’t to be and I’ll keep going and keep working hard to get fit.

“I wasn’t setting the world alight tonight, but I was back on the pitch which is better than sitting there injured.

“It’s all positive on the personal side, but just as a team it’s heartbreaking because the manager puts everything into it, the players put everything into it and then you go out to a red card that’s very soft really.

“Then the game’s up in the air and they get a soft goal.”