Chord upbeat after Shield defeat

PARKVILLA 2

CHORD CELTIC0

While Chord Celtic exited the Kilmessan Shield on Thursday night following a defeat away to Premier Division side Parkvilla, there were plenty of positives for Fiachra Jein’s side.

The Drogheda side came into the game on the back of a few below-par performances and Thursday night gave them a chance to hit the reset button.

Chord believe themselves to be a Premier Division side and they look primed to go up this year, but the fact is they are playing First Division opponents and the step-up is tough.

Indeed after 90 minutes a fair result may have been a 1-1 draw which would have seen the tie decided after extra time and possibly penalties.

Both sides played open football and the hosts took a 1-0 lead into the break after Dean Martin was well beaten by a powerful strike, while the keeper did pull off a fantastic save just before half-time.

Chord did have their own chances and Niall Smyth went close with a shot after some neat passing.

Chord were by far the better team in the second half and they even had a man advantage after ‘Villa were reduced to 10 men. But the home side were the ones drawing the majority of the fouls and a flurry of six free kicks conceded by Chord in the space of three minutes ended when the last of those was pumped into the box and turned past Martin.

Celtic piled on the pressure but just couldn’t find a way through. Conor Parkinson forced a fantastic save and Sevastian Beslic went close, but it just wasn’t to be for the Drogheda side.

While they exit the shield competition, the feeling is that this may refocus their league campaign and other results went their way over the weekend.

Speaking after the game, Jein said: “I’m happy with the lads and happy with the performance. We have Kells on Friday night at home and that’s where the focus has to be now.”

A win for Chord could propel them back to the top, with games in hand over the other two occupying the top three positions.

The Chord reserves continued their push for promotion from Division 3B with a 7-0 victory at home to Torro on Saturday. Goals from Pearse Butler (2), Niall Gates, Kieran Bowens (2), Alan Beattie and Eoghan Mulroy comprised the rout.

Chord CELTIC: Dean Martin, Dean Haggins, Morgan Browne, Ciaran McDonnell, Niall Smyth, Aaron Dale, Eoghan Mulroy, Pearse Butler, Brandon Sullivan, Sevastian Beslic, Conor Parkinson Subs used: Jake Devine, Marty Walsh.