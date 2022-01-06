Chord on revenge mission

Cormac Reid is one of the most experienced players in the Chord Celtic line-up.

CHORD Celtic’s marathon North East League season has continued into January and they are preparing for a re-match with Kentstown Rovers in the one outstanding Division 1 league fixture.

Kentstown, who will have home advantage in Saturday’s match, need just a point to qualify for the Premier/Division 1 Promotion/Relegation Play-off the following weekend, but victory for Chord would see the Drogheda men advance to that play-off against Bay.

If that prize wasn’t enough, Chord are also desperate to avenge their 3-2 defeat at the hands of Kentstown a little more than three weeks ago in the Tully Bookmakers Cup Final.

Joint manager Fiachra Jein, mindful of the fact his team also lost the 40-Year Commemorative Cup decider to Parkvilla this season, said: “Ten minutes in against Kentstown we were 2-0 down, but if we’d been at it from the get-go we would not have lost that game.

“I know we have Cormac Reid as well as Eoghan Mulroy, who was on the bench, but apart from that everyone else is still growing up. They get experience from these things and I know they’ll win that Tully Cup one day.

“I’m sure they’ll want full revenge on Kentstown and it would be nice for them to get something out of this year because they’ve worked their socks off.

“A few members of the management picked up Covid over Christmas and we haven’t trained, but Friday was the last day (for isolating) and hopefully we’ll get two sessions in before Saturday.”

NEFL fixtures

Saturday January 8, 2.15

Oneills.com LFA Junior Cup 3rd rd: Balbriggan or Malahide U (UCFL) v Parkvilla (prov).

Div 2: Oldcastle Utd v Kells Celtic, J Sheerin.

Sunday January 9, 11.30

Oneills.com LFA Junior Shield 4th rd: BJD Celtic v Mulhuddart, A O’Hanlon.

Oneills.com Div 1: Kentstown R v Chord, D Hughes.