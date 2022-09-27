Chord Celtic up to top flight and safety for Albion Rovers

Aaron Dale struck twice for Chord Celtic in the victory over Albion Rovers.

ALBION ROVERS1

CHORD CELTIC 2

Albion Rovers will ply their trade in Division 1 next season having finished the season third from bottom and avoided the two automatic relegation spots.

Despite a 2-1 defeat at home to Chord Celtic on Friday, Square’s failure to beat Torro United in the final game sees Johnny Campbell’s side survive by a single point.

Meanwhile, Chord Celtic are right on the precipice of securing the Division 1 league title. They are three points clear of OMP with just two games remaining, but this win does ensure they will play Premier Division football for the first time in the club’s history next season.

The game started at a ferocious pace, with Chord dominating possession. Albion had the first chance of the game when James Tester was slipped through, but Dean Martin got down well to save.

Albion were playing a high defensive line and Chord managed to beat the press on 20 minutes to take the lead. Brandon Sullivan slipped a neat pass through to top scorer Aaron Dale and he beat the onrushing Stephen Beirth to poke the ball home.

Rovers hit back soon after. Ryan Levins and Padraig McDonagh combined down the right wing and a ball into the box saw Tester beat Martin this time to score. McDonagh then hit the side netting from an acute angle and Martin pulled off some good saves.

Chord came out like a house on fire at the start of the second half. Right from the kick-off they forced Beirth into an excellent save.

Sullivan and Dale then combined for what would prove to be the winning goal. Again Sullivan picked out Dale and he cracked a shot into the back of the net.

Sullivan was shown a second yellow with 20 minutes remaining after a late tackle and Albion sensed a goal was there to be had. Tester had a shot from the edge of the box which was saved by Martin, while at the other end Sevastian Beslic hit a free kick from 35 yards which was touched over the bar by Beirth.

Chord host Ardee Celtic on Friday and a victory could see them crowned champions on Saturday as nearest challengers Donacarney and OMP face each other.

Albion: Stephen Beirth, Ryan Levins, Kevin Kelly, Ken Thornton, Gary Maher, Ross Kinch, Danny Starrs, Dylan Kirwan, James Tester, Padraig McDonagh, Georgie Hristelof, Subs: Eamonn McQuillan, Alan Maher, Connor McQuillan, Jamie Kirwan, Eammon Pettigrew, Mickey Matthews, Karl Harding.

Chord: Dean Martin, Helder Mota, Dean Haggins, Neil Donnelly, Ciaran McDonnell, Adam O’Connor, Sevastian Beslic, Cormac Reid, Brandon Sullivan, Shaun Bannon, Aaron Dale.