Chord Celtic second string fall short in cup final

CHORD CELTIC 2

PARKVILLA 3

Chord Celtic came out on the wrong side of a five-goal thriller in Sunday’s Conrad Clinton Carpets Reserve Cup Final on Sunday when going down to Parkvilla at the MDL Grounds in Navan.

The Drogheda club went into this game with hopes still alive of a challenge cup double, with their first team already through to the semi-finals in their competition, but they were up against a Parkvilla side who had only lost once in the league and sat atop Division 3 Group B.

However it was the Drogheda side who took the lead. Niall Gates and Pearse Butler combined well down the right wing and the latter struck a long-range pass right to the feet of Jordan Brannigan. The striker’s first touch took him into space in the box and he expertly finished.

The Meath outfit tried to hit back but were denied on two occasions when Tommy Melia made fine saves mid-way through the half.

It stayed 1-0 heading into the interval, with Chord buoyed by their narrow lead, but the Meath team took the wind out of their sails early in the second half as two goals in the space of five minutes put the league leaders ahead.

Then a Parkvilla free kick from distance was struck with real venom and the ball flew into the top corner, well out of reach of Melia, to make it 3-1.

That seemed to end the game as a contest, but Chord are a side not to give up and they continued to push forward.

Heading into injury time they were given a lifeline when Eoghan Mulroy was played through and he was unceremoniously taken down.

The referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot and Mulroy dusted himself down and sent the keeper the wrong way to set up a grandstand finish.

Indeed Chord had a second penalty claim just 60 seconds later, but the referee remained unmoved and the large partisan crowd celebrated at the final whistle as the Drogheda side reflected on a valiant effort against the highly fancied Parkvilla.

Chord are still in the promotion hunt from Division 3 as they currently sit third in Group B, just five points behind Trim Celtic with a game in hand.

They were victims of a points deduction earlier in the season, but with four games remaining there is a chance they can nab one of the top two spots and take part in the post-season promotion play-off.

Chord: Tommy Melia, Leigh Kierans, Dylan Delaney, Jamie King, Phillip Kirwan, Pearse Butler, Brian Butler, Eoghan Mulroy, Niall Gates, Jordan Brannigan, Kenny Hurley. Subs: Ross Reid, Alan Beattie, Manny Johnson, Sean Leahy, Aaron McCormack, Ravis Juniors, Evan Sullivan, Johnny Carroll.