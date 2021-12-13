Chord Celtic hoping to strike a blow in Tully Cup decider

Chord Celtic are vying to become only the second ever Drogheda club to lift the Tully Bookmaker’s Challenge Cup on Saturday when they face Kentstown Rovers at the MDL Grounds.

It’s a unique final with more subplots than a season of Succession.

It will be the first Challenge Cup decider featuring two sides outside of the Premier Division. It’s a repeat of the 2019 semi-final when Kentstown beat Chord on penalties. Kentstown would subsequently lose the final.

The two sides still have to play each other in the league and the winner of that will go on to play Bay FC in the Premier Division promotion/relegation play-off.

Chord have already beaten Kentstown twice this season, once in the semi-final of the 40-Year Cup and once in the league, both in Drogheda.

There is a real rivalry developing between the two sides which should add to this prestigious occasion. For Chord joint-manager Fiachra Jein, it will be a very stressful week.

Speaking on Saturday, Jein said how the emotion of the semi-final win was very much still with him. “I had to get up this morning and go for a walk,” he began.

“This will be our longest break between games for a long time, I’ve been putting the players into recovery rooms instead of training because games are building up on us so much,” he added.

“I think everyone around the league knows what we are, that we go out to play football and give it our all. We know what we have to do on Saturday.”

Given a choice between beating Rovers in the Cup final or beating them in the league for the play-off game, when asked which he’d prefer Jein laughs and gives a “no comment” answer.

Christmas is on the horizon and there would be no better present for the Chord manager than a Cup final success, “If that’s all I get for Christmas that would be great, I’m not going to be greedy.”

There are three members of the Chord squad who tasted Challenge Cup success with Newfoundwell back in 2014. Joint player/manager Cormac Reid, Ross Reid and Eoghan Mulroy. For Cormac Reid that win in what was his only appearance in the final was one of the best days on a football pitch.

“We really felt that day that the whole town was behind us,” he began. The game was played in United Park and while the NEFL hoped to host this year’s final in the Drogheda United home ground, renovations on the pitch meant it will be staged in Navan which is a disappointment for Reid.

“I’ve played in the league for 10-years and I’ve only been to one Challenge Cup final and the day it was and the day out and the memory of United Park, it was all very special.

The ‘Well were not only the only Drogheda winners of the cup, they are the last team from Drogheda to reach the final which Reid recognises and he will be urging his teammates to enjoy the occasion as much as possible.

While Chord have beaten Rovers twice this season already, Reid will be making sure that complacency doesn’t set in amongst the squad.

One of those who won’t be feeling any complacency is goal-machine Niall Gates who, appearing in his first Challenge Cup final, says to win with Chord would be extra-special as the club are one big family.

“I’ve been with these lads for five years and it’s a family and we are literally looking out for each other in every way.”

And for one man in particular Saturday will be special as club chairman John Monaghan gets to witness his team’s first Challenge Cup final. Monaghan has given over 20-years of his life to Chord and he has put his heart and soul into the team and the players are all hoping to win for him.

