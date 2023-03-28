Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Cheerio, four-in-a-row’ – wouldn’t it be nice for Dundalk FC fans to be singing that on Friday night?

James Rogers

Dundalk supporters will be in full voice at Oriel Park on Friday night when Shamrock Rovers come to town. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dundalk supporters will be in full voice at Oriel Park on Friday night when Shamrock Rovers come to town. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dundalk supporters will be in full voice at Oriel Park on Friday night when Shamrock Rovers come to town. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dundalk supporters will be in full voice at Oriel Park on Friday night when Shamrock Rovers come to town. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

argus

“Cheerio, four-in-a-row.”

It’s a chant Shamrock Rovers supporters gleefully sung at Tallaght Stadium in May 2017 when goals by Ronan Finn and Dave McAllister helped their side to a 2-1 victory over Dundalk that put a huge dent in their opponents’ title hopes.

Privacy