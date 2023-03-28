‘Cheerio, four-in-a-row’ – wouldn’t it be nice for Dundalk FC fans to be singing that on Friday night?

“Cheerio, four-in-a-row.”

It’s a chant Shamrock Rovers supporters gleefully sung at Tallaght Stadium in May 2017 when goals by Ronan Finn and Dave McAllister helped their side to a 2-1 victory over Dundalk that put a huge dent in their opponents’ title hopes.

That defeat – the fifth of the Lilywhites’ season after just 12 matches – left Stephen Kenny’s side a massive 15 points behind eventual champions Cork City. Despite having won the title in 2014, 2015 and 2016, even at that point in the campaign it became clear it would be too big a gap to bridge – and so it proved.

Six years on, it is Stephen Bradley’s side who are trying to replicate their club’s own historic four-in-a-row success from the 1980s.

Yet, as they prepare to make the trip to Oriel Park on Friday night, history is not on their side.

Without a win in their six league matches already this season – five draws and one defeat – the Hoops must re-write history if they are to achieve it because no side has made as poor a start and been crowned champions come the end of the year.

The realist in you would suggest it is much too soon to write Rovers off. They have, after all, the biggest squad, the biggest budget and the resources to strengthen considerably come the summer. They’ve also not been playing all that badly despite their eighth placed position in the table right now.

Yet, the parallels between the Dundalk from 2017 and the Rovers of now are hard to ignore.

That season, arguably the most forgettable of Kenny’s six in charge, saw the side initially struggle to get back to the heights of 2016 when they not only completed the three in-a-row domestically but also created Irish football history with their run to the Europa League group stages.

They did find form eventually and were perhaps unlucky not to end the year with a Cup double – only losing out to Cork City on penalties having led in extra-time of the final at the Aviva – but no one really remembers the what ifs and what might have beens.

Fast forward to the present and it looks like Rovers are having similar problems.

While much has been made of their slow start, their form has been a concern for far longer than the last couple of months.

Since last September, the Hoops have played 24 matches in all competitions and won just six. Granted some of those games were in Europe but a 25% win ratio is not what you’d expect from a team which some would have you consider to be one of the League of Ireland’s best ever.

In that period, their wins were against a Finn Harps side who were on the way to relegation, a UCD side who almost were, Sligo Rovers, Shelbourne, St Pat’s and UCD again, this time in the Leinster Senior Cup. Their victory over Shels came via a controversial late winner while arguably the most impressive of those wins on paper, against St Pat’s, came on the final day of the season when they were about to get the trophy and when Pat’s had already missed out on third place to Dundalk the previous week.

Perhaps it’s unfair to combine form from one season into another but with the exception of Liam Burt, Markus Poom, Trevor Clarke and Johnny Kenny, who arrived, and Andy Lyons, Chris McCann and Aidomo Emakhu, who departed it’s essentially the same squad. Indeed, it could be argued that Lyons aside, their strongest starting 11 from last year remains their strongest starting 11 today.

Has the effort required in retaining a title while battling your way to the Europa Conference League group stages taken its toll? It’s too early to give a definitive answer to that but, certainly, it did on Dundalk a few years back and that side had a younger age demographic than the Rovers side of now.

There’ll be few tears in these parts if the Hoops don’t go on to retain the title this year – even if it’s not Dundalk with the trophy at the end instead of them.

With that in mind, Stephen O’Donnell’s side have the perfect opportunity to add to the pressure on them by either beating or drawing with them on Friday night.

That would only heap the pressure more on Rovers ahead of a trip to Dalymount Park the week after.

Certainly, Friday is a good test of the champions’ mettle.

They’ll arrive on Friday at a venue where their record is poor at best – just 4 wins from the last 23 games. Indeed, of the last seven, they’ve lost five, drawn once – the 0-0 roughly this time last year – and won just once: the 4-0 victory in September 2020 when Filippo Giovagnoli played a weakened team ahead of his side’s Europa League play-off tie with KÍ Klaksvik a few days later.

We’ve seen a few sides of Dundalk this season, the good and the not so good, but there has been a grit and determination which makes the Lilywhites a tough opponent to face – especially at home.

Long runs the fox is a popular saying and if O’Donnell and co can add to Rovers’ woes on Friday, it’ll be celebrated in more ways than one.

The “Cheerio, four in-a-row,” chant still lives long in the memory. Wouldn’t it be nice to be singing it back to them on Friday?