Celtic strike right Chord as they move top

Jake Devine of Chord Celtic takes off on a counter-attack, with Square United’s Andrew Rogers matching him for pace.

Sevastian Beslic of Chord Celtic tries to hold onto posession during Friday’s match against Square United.

CHORD CELTIC 4

SQUARE UNITED 1

Chord Celtic made it five wins from five as they moved top of Division 1 outright on Friday with a facile win at home to Square United.

Last season Chord were dropping points in games they would have been expected to win and their promotion push faded, but they are very much focused on not letting that happen again this season.

With the reserves going roughly 17 games unbeaten too, the entire club is looking to keep this unbeaten streak going.

A depleted Square United put it up to Chord in the opening 15 minutes as the Ardee side set out to attack and created a few half-chances, but after that their momentum really waned as Chord grew into the game.

Chord’s first real attack on 16 minutes resulted in the game’s opening goal. A corner from Cormac Reid was whipped into the six-yard box and Neil Donnelly was on hand to smash the ball home.

After that it was mostly one-way traffic as Chord continued to pile on the pressure.

The bigger surrounds of DIFE very much played into the hands of the hosts as they spread the play as wide as possible. Sevastian Beslic forced a good save from the Square keeper, but it wasn’t until the 37th minute that Chord doubled their lead.

Jake Devine sped down the wing and sent a cross right in front of the Square goal. Adam O’Connor was racing through and he met the delivery to make it 2-0.

Three minutes later Chord further extended their lead. This time Nathan Llewellyn turned provider and his pass released Donnelly who converted from close range for his second goal of the game.

The one sour note for the hosts was the fact that they let Square back into the game in the second half. The Drogheda outfit took their foot off the pedal and Square managed to score soon after the restart. Enda O’Carroll had little to do in the Chord goal, but the keeper couldn’t keep a clean sheet.

Square never really capitalised after that and it was right at the death when Chord bagged their fourth goal.

The chances were few and far between in the lead-up, but Square were quickly tiring and the larger playing area was taking its toll.

Dylan Delaney and Niall Smyth linked up well for the latter to fire home and compound Square’s misery.

Chord, having already missed the opening week of the season, have no game this week, with just the seconds hosting Torro on Saturday in the preliminary round of the Conrad Clinton Carpets Reserve Cup.

Square, on the other hand, have just a point from their opening four games and they face a tough trip to OMP on Friday night.

Chord CELTIC: Enda O’Carroll, Helder Mota, Dean Haggins, Morgan Browne, Ciaran McDonnell, Neil Donnelly, Cormac Reid, Nathan Llewellyn, Jake Devine, Adam O’Connor, Sevastian Beslic Subs: Ross Reid, Dylan Delaney, Niall Smyth.