Casey delighted with his Shamrocks ‘history-makers’

Manager Barry Casey admitted his nerves still hadn’t settled after the final whistle had blown and his Shamrocks side had captured the McConville Cup, completing the treble, on Saturday night at Oriel Park, with the league and Clancy Cup already safely in the bag.

It was too soon to process how it felt for the first Shamrocks team to achieve the feat.

“I don’t know at the minute,” he replied

He instantly saluted Rampart for a great game.

“They really put it up to us.”

When the sides met in the league, the champions were runaway victors by six goals to one.

Reflecting on what victory meant, he proclaimed.

“The treble – the first time ever in the club. History-makers," he added.

“We have been absent from the league for six years and the last time we won it was in 2015. We won the league and the Clancy Cup. But the club has only ever won the McConville Cup once.”

He conceded it was a “special night” and for him personally having been also involved in the management of the team in 2015.

What further added to the sense of the achievement was that all the players played with and came through the youth level with the club.

“The thing about it the group we have coming back into the league you had to play with the club. Bar actually David Ward, but he is doing a bit of coaching there. Every other player we coached at youth level.

"It’s brilliant. It makes it better."

He acknowledged: "It was a little too close for comfort.”

“We went 1-0 up early and stopped playing. Got too cocky. It's okay being confident but we were too cocky. We gave away the ball cheaply and we were too slow on it and the boys punished us. We were lucky."

It was somewhat of a sweat at the end. Laughing, he said: “It’s not good when you are calling the ref to blow it up and you know there are a few minutes left."

His counterpart, Kieran Pickering, was magnanimous in defeat, and heaped praise on his side but wondered what would have happened had his team held out at 2-1 at the break.

He brushed away the disappointment of losing for the third time in the final. “The last minute of the first half, it was a soft goal obviously. If you go in at 2-1, it’s a very different second half.

"Look, I can’t praise the lads enough. We have lost two games all season in the league. We lost a Cup final and a semi-final. We have had a season of our lives basically.

"We won the Clancy Cup for the last two years. At least we are giving somebody else a Cup.

It’s nice to share. But I’m so proud of all the lads, I really am. There were lads playing injured. There were lads who came up who hadn’t played much of the season to help us with the squad numbers.

"Fair play to Shamrocks, they have done the treble. They were meant to win tonight. Everybody was saying all week we were going to get hammered by them. But as you just saw, it could have gone very differently.”