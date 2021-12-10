CAPTAIN FANTASTIC SAYS WORK AND FAMILY MUST COME FIRST

High point - Jake with (l to r) Aaron Ashe, Stephen Dunne, Stephen McGuinness and Richie Purdy after Drogheda's victory over Wexford Youths in the 2016 SSE Airtricity Promotion/Relegation Play-off at United Park. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Jake Hyland is stepping away from senior football - for now - after spending the last six seasons with Drogheda United. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

ANY footballer who is willing to give six consecutive years of his life to the same League of Ireland club has to be applauded for his commitment and loyalty and Jake Hyland is certainly guaranteed a warm welcome the next time he visits United Park.

The 26-year-old’s departure from Drogheda was confirmed last week as he announced he was taking time out from the game to concentrate on his work and family responsibilities, and it wasn’t a decision he took lightly.

“It was something that was on my mind throughout the season,” he told the Drogheda Independent.

“It was a really difficult decision and not something that I was happy about, but I have a young daughter and a full-time job outside of football and it’s the right decision at the moment for my life and for my family.

“I want to give football 100% and I didn’t think it was fair on the lads for me to go up training and not be able to give it 100%.

“To play football at that level you need to be all in. I’ve been doing it for six seasons, we are not paid massive money and mentally it’s tough. The injuries I’ve had didn’t help, but I wouldn’t say that was a big factor, more so it’s finding the balance between work, family life and football.

“It’s a decision I’ve made that I’m happy with, I can come back some day and hopefully you’ll see me at a few Drogheda games.”

Hyland’s stats make impressive reading - 152 appearances and 10 goals over six years, with four of those as club captain - plus promotions under both Pete Mahon and Tim Clancy. He also fought back from a number of injuries - most notably a broken leg sustained in the play-off game against Shelbourne in October 2018.

“Winning the First Division title was definitely the highlight,” he reflected, “although it was a pity there were no fans there. It’s a really tight-knit group between the players and staff and if we had fans it would’ve been amazing.

“But it was a great achievement.

“I think the game against Wexford when we got promoted in my first year was my best memory at United Park. We were 2-0 down against the Premier side and everyone was writing us off.

“I was young then and I remember the atmosphere made by the fans was brilliant that night.

“Beating Pat’s this year was a great memory as well.”

Hyland leaves with no regrets about his time with Drogheda, and yet there is one lingering thought about the talented 2021 squad that keeps coming into his head.

“We had such a good team this year and if we’d been full-time no one knows how high we could have gone,” he said.

“We were a couple of points off Europe in the end and that’s with the distractions of lads having to work and go to college.

“From first down to sixth in the league, they are all full-time teams, and Drogheda aren’t in a position to do that, but hopefully in the next couple of years they could be full-time.”

Hyland’s departure from Drogheda came just days after Clancy left to join the management team at St Patrick’s Athletic, and he acknowledged that the Boynesiders’ new boss Kevin Doherty faces a tough challenge to match the achievements of the 2021 squad.

“When you come up and manage to stay in the league the first year, the second year is always harder, so if the club could finish seventh again or sixth next year it would be a really brilliant season,” he said.

“Tim has gone and I’m sure he’ll do really well at St Pat’s, but Kev is a brilliant coach, a brilliant manager and more importantly a great guy.”

While pre-season for the 2022 campaign is just a couple of weeks away, Hyland can focus on his commitments outside of football, but there’s a good chance he’ll be back involved in the game in some way in the near future.

“I’m going to take a bit of time out and maybe in the new year I’ll dip my toe back in, coaching younger sides or something like that,” he said.

“I wouldn’t say I will totally finish (with football), but I’m not thinking about that at the moment - I just want to spend as much time as possible with my family.”

“I’d just like to say a big thank you to everyone involved at the club, from the staff to the players to the fans.

“I’ve spent the last six seasons here and we’ve enjoyed some really good memories.

“It was an absolute honour to captain the club for the last four years. Stepping back was not an easy decision, but the club is most definitely on the up and I wish Kev and the lads the very best of luck this coming season.”