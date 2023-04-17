‘Bull’ish visitors make a point against Albion Rovers in goals bonanza

ALBION ROVERS 4

BLACK BULL 4

FOUR goals in the final 10 minutes saw Albion Rovers and Black Bull share the spoils in what was a highly entertaining Division 2 clash in Monasterboice on Thursday night last.

Albion took the lead early on after a cross into the box was handled by Sean Sweeney and the referee pointed to the spot. Georgi Hristolov stepped up for Albion and he sent keeper Alan Sweeney the wrong way.

Albion should have been further ahead, only for Sweeney who made a series of fantastic saves to keep just the one goal between the teams.

Indeed, Black Bull would go in level at half-time after a well-worked move was finished by a fantastic Luke Jenkins volley.

The visitors then started brightly in the second half, but Hugh Murphy was more than able for the shots coming in.

Albion then scored twice in quick succession right on the hour mark to take a 3-1 lead. It was a debut to remember for Callum Sheedy as he scored both Albion goals to give his team a comfortable-looking lead.

However, in the 84th minute Black Bull won a corner, and although the initial delivery and shot was brilliantly saved by Murphy, Eoin Hancock rose highest from the follow-up delivery to head home and make it 3-2.

Then two minutes later Jack Wall threaded a pass through to Luke Jenkins and he lobbed the on-rushing Murphy to make it 3-3.

But right from the restart Albion went down the other end and scored their fourth goal of the game. It was 18-year-old Paddy Browne who scored his first senior goal for the club, and Albion thought they had secured all three points at that stage.

There was to be one more twist, though, four minutes into injury time.

Niall Bracken played Jack Wall through and as he was bearing down on goal he was brought down in the box. Hancock stepped up and with virtually the final kick of the game salvaged a point for Black Bull.

Albion actually had two further chances following that goal, but they just couldn’t hit the back of the net and at the end both teams were satisfied with a point.

The manner in which the game was played was also to be commended as both young sides went at it full tilt, with no bad tackles going in on either side.

Albion are once again at home on Thursday night as they welcome BJD to Monasterboice, while Black Bull have a bye week.

Albion ROVERS: Hugh Murphy, Ryan Levins, Stephen Martin, Mickey Matthews, Gary Maher, Jason Black, Jamie Kirwan, Georgi Hristolov, Conor McQuillan, Ryan Brodigan, Callum Sheedy.

Black BULL: Alan Sweeney, Aaron Lalor, Eoin Hancock, Conor Lynch, Sean Sweeney, Bobby McCormack, Adam Farrelly, Alex Shanley, Jack Wall, Graham Duffy, Luke Jenkins.