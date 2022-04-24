Brilliant Bellurgan qualify for National Cup final

Ecstatic! One word uttered by co-manager Richie Watters summoned up the deliriously happy home side as the final whistle blew at Flynn Park and Bellurgan had booked a first ever final appearance by a Dundalk side in a national schoolboys’ knockout competition.

Watters and his fellow managers, Seán Murphy and Darren Murphy, wrapped arms around each other and jumped for joy on the field, as jubilation erupted among the players and in the large, mainly home crowd on Saturday who witnessed an historic achievement.

“It’s incredible” exclaimed Watters, underlining how much a feat his players had performed, and against the odds.

The management team had experienced making it through to the national quarter-finals with another underage club team, and they had already guided this side a step further which was as far along the road in national competition as the Peninsula outfit had progressed..

Realistically, he admitted they were happy to advance to the quarter-finals. They were now two more steps on than they expected and the feeling was “ecstatic” a beaming Watters said.

“It’s an incredible achievement for the club, town and schoolboys league” he proclaimed, as the team take their place in an expected month’s time in the final against St Kevin’s boys and look to crown a remarkable journey by becoming U15 champions.

The hosts opted to play the biggest schoolboy game in their history on their second pitch, and in blustery, windy conditions on a hard, bouncing, surface, the wholly committed and physically stronger and bigger home players overcome perhaps the better footballing and more coherent opponents.

Certainly, the Dubliners’ two skilful wingers threatened in the opening exchanges to unhinge Bellurgan’s ambitions as they started somewhat nervously with the cross blowing wind favouring St Francis.

However, full-backs Shay Connolly and Seán Holland personified the grit and determination of the home side as they grappled successfully to negate the menace of these players.

Watters felt the tactics adopted after watching the opposition helped the side. “Sometimes we play with three at the back. They play with wingers and we decided to go with four at the back and it worked really well.”

Central defenders Michael O’Shaughnessy and Dualta O’Neill were rock solid, giving nothing away and particularly strong in the air.

Behind them goalkeeper, Dan Ferguson, in very difficult handling conditions, was faultless and as safe as the proverbial house, with everything sticking, and emerged as the man of the match.

He made two crucial stops and, tellingly, played a leading part in both the goals in the second half that clinched victory. Both resulted from long raking clearances out of his hands into the St Francis penalty box.

Finn O Thuthail got on the end of the first on the left side of goal, quickly controlled the ball and at the same time shrugged off a couple of defenders and angled a shot off the inside of the far post.

The other was collected by the tricky Josh Condon on the other side of the St Francis goal, burst into the penalty box and bent a lovely, controlled volley inside the near post with just over a minute of normal time left to seal victory.

The breakthrough before the midway point of the second half followed after the home side absorbed a lot of pressure in the first half when St Francis were aided by the wind.

However, apart from one let off from a wind assisted free-kick that struck a post from wide on the right, some 40 yards out, the home side never looked like yielding a goal.

They had a couple of other scares when the visitors Evan Markey was put free near the break inside the home penalty box, after a lovely worked move involving two of his teammates, only to fire over the crossbar.

Earlier sturdy powerhouse that is Ruari Traynor, who made his power and strength felt in both boxes, made an important clearance from in front of his own goalline.

Bellurgan’s incursions into the danger zone at the other end were rare. But in a forerunner of what was to come and decide the outcome, another of Ferguson’s long deliveries found Condon who stole clear into the penalty box but shot tamely straight into the hands of the goalkeeper.

Ferguson made his best and most important save early in the second half when the dangerous Abdul Adelakun for once after his early menace got free inside the box on the left and unleashed a stinging drive that the goalkeeper parried and gathered.

Traynor then really caused real bother for the St Francis defence, and twice in quick succession using his great strength and balance to set up chances that should have given them the lead. He swivelled in the box and drilled a low cross to the far post to Condon, and created another opening but a mix-up between two teammates saw it lost.

However, the all important first goal quickly followed, and was taken in real style by O Thuathail, as, indeed, was the second by Condon.

In between, Bradley Byrne was the nearest to scoring for his side in this half when his powerful shot from 40 odd yards skimmed the top of the home crossbar.

Bellurgan: Dan Ferguson, Seán Holland, Shea Connolly (Andrew McArdle), Michael O’Shaughnessy, Dualta O’Neill, Seán O’Hare, Cian McKenna, Jack Long, Caolan Murphy, Josh Condon (Oran McInerney), Ruari Traynor (Calvin Mooney), Finn O Thuathail, Joe O’Hanlon.

St Francis: Leon Boyce, Cian Whelan, Tadhg Tagbefume, Calvin Core, Ben Sheehan, Cillian Murphy, Luke McGuire, Evan Markey, Daniel Cox, Elisse Moke, Abdul Adelakun, Bradley Byrne, Lucas Kane.