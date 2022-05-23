Brilliant Bellurgan become first Dundalk club to win National Cup title

BELLURGAN United made history on Sunday afternoon by becoming the first Dundalk Schoolboys’ League team to win a National Cup title.

The Flynn Park club’s U15s gave an outstanding display to pip Dublin giants St Kevin’s Boys in the decider in Abbotstown, taking the lead three times in a contest where they displayed serious heart and determination along with no shortage of quality.

And the magnitude of the triumph wasn’t lost on the huge Peninsula contingent there to witness to occasion either, as a mass pitch invasion sparked scenes of unbridled joy with players and supporters embracing in a moment that will forever live in the memory of those involved.

From the opening minute, when captain Jack Long put the winners in front, it seemed likely to be Bellurgan’s day, especially with goalkeeper Dan Ferguson and his defence standing apart in a bruising encounter.

Long’s goal owed as much to the tireless work of Ruairí Traynor and Caolan Murphy along the right wing as the persistence of the scorer in forcing the Kevin’s backline into a mistake. But the calmness of the skipper’s finish was remarkable given how early the opportunity fell.

The match’s opening was frantic while the weather conditions didn’t exactly entice passing football, but the Dubliners’ leveller on seven minutes was laced with skill. It came after a successful challenge by Kyron McGee on Stephen Brady which saw the boys in orange appeal strongly for a spot-kick, but a subsequent throw-in saw Andrew Featherstone display neat footwork on the edge of the box before curling his shot into the corner of the net.

This gave the favourites a foothold, but resolute and compact play by Bellurgan ensured they remained on terms before re-taking the initiative against the run of play. Fionn O Tuathall’s tidy meander off the left wing saw him tee up Murphy whose dipping, 25-yard shot completely bamboozled opposing custodian Josh McGuinness in finding its way to the net via the woodwork.

Again, though, Kevin’s responded and when a teasing cross was slid across the six-yard area, Seán McGrath had the simple task of tapping in at the back post. Bellurgan’s second lead lasted all of five minutes.

United’s pressing and energy were key to the triumph and a perfect example of their front players’ workrate yielded the 32nd minute winner. Seán O'Hare nipped in to intercept St Kevins’ attempt to play out from the back and fed Traynor whose dispatch was clinical.

After a five-goal first half, the second period was less adventurous from a Bellurgan point of view as they sat tight and ventured forward more sparingly.

Kevin’s had a goal chalked off from a corner after the linesman signalled the ball had gone out of play before swinging back into the penalty area and they had another effort ruled out when Ferguson was adjudged to have been fouled as he clutched the ball on the line.

Long had Bellurgan’s best effort at the other end, a looping header that narrowly missed the target.

But they had done enough, as it transpired, the whistler calling for the ball almost six minutes over the allotted 70, signalling an outbreak of hysteria in the Bellurgan camp.

All-Ireland champions, they are. And they know it too.

BELLURGAN: Dan Ferguson, Seán Holland, Shea Connolly, Michael O'Shaughnessy, Daniel O'Neill, Kyron McGee, Sean O'Hare, Joe O'Hanlon, Ruairí Traynor, Fionn O Tuathall, Caolan Murphy. Subs: Andrew McArdle, Cian McKenna, Jack Long, Calvin Mooney, Oran McInerney, Josh Condon.

ST KEVIN’S BOYS: Josh McGuinness, Derek McGucken, Nessan O'Neill, Jamie Dixon, Louis Burke, Stephen Brady, Kevin Sajan, Andrew Featherston, Eoghan Ryan, Karl Duffy, Seán McGrath. Subs: Jack Doyle, Rhys Curley, Evan Heaney, Eathan Palatty, Johan Jinto, Charlie Nolan, Oscar Skoubo Keely.