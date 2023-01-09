Louth

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi on Bettystown youngster Evan Ferguson – ‘Evan could become a great striker because he has all the qualities’

Brighton &amp; Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson celebrates scoring against Everton last Tuesday night. Expand

Caoimhín Reilly

Bettystown’s teenage sensation Evan Ferguson hit the headlines again last week when scoring his second Premier League goal for Brighton & Hove Albion in as many matches.

The 18-year-old striker scored six minutes into the second half of the Seagulls’ eye-catching 4-1 victory at struggling Everton on Tuesday night, putting Roberto De Zerbi’s side 2-0 ahead. 

Speaking afterwards, Brighton’s Italian manager highlighted the Republic of Ireland senior international, saying: "I think he will be an important player for the second half of the season, a very important player.”

And the former St Kevin’s Boys and Bohemians youngster went on to play for over an hour on Saturday as Albion dumped Championship promotion-chasing Middlesbrough out of the FA Cup at the Riverside, 5-1. 

De Zerbi added: “He has big potential and I think he can help us in the second part of the season. With Danny Welbeck, he can be very important as our striker. Evan could become a great striker because he has all the qualities, both physical and technical.”

Meanwhile, Brighton’s experienced midfielder Pascal Gross said: “In your first Premier League games, maybe the nerves can affect you, but Evan played a great game. He’s fighting, he’s playing good football and he fits right into the team.”

