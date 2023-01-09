Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi on Bettystown youngster Evan Ferguson – ‘Evan could become a great striker because he has all the qualities’

Bettystown’s teenage sensation Evan Ferguson hit the headlines again last week when scoring his second Premier League goal for Brighton & Hove Albion in as many matches.

The 18-year-old striker scored six minutes into the second half of the Seagulls’ eye-catching 4-1 victory at struggling Everton on Tuesday night, putting Roberto De Zerbi’s side 2-0 ahead.

Speaking afterwards, Brighton’s Italian manager highlighted the Republic of Ireland senior international, saying: "I think he will be an important player for the second half of the season, a very important player.”

And the former St Kevin’s Boys and Bohemians youngster went on to play for over an hour on Saturday as Albion dumped Championship promotion-chasing Middlesbrough out of the FA Cup at the Riverside, 5-1.

De Zerbi added: “He has big potential and I think he can help us in the second part of the season. With Danny Welbeck, he can be very important as our striker. Evan could become a great striker because he has all the qualities, both physical and technical.”

Meanwhile, Brighton’s experienced midfielder Pascal Gross said: “In your first Premier League games, maybe the nerves can affect you, but Evan played a great game. He’s fighting, he’s playing good football and he fits right into the team.”