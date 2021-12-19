Brennan and Poynton come home to join Drogheda United

RYAN Brennan is making a long-awaited return to his home-town club after it was confirmed the 30-year-old will play for Drogheda United in 2022.

Brennan, who was recently voted PFAI First Division Player of the Year after scoring 15 goals in Shelbourne's title-winning campaign, will be joined at Head in the Game Park by Laytown native Georgie Poynton who also played for Shels over the last two seasons.

For 24-year-old Poynton, who previously captained his country at underage level, it’s the first time he’s been with Drogheda, having had spells with Dundalk, St Pat’s, Waterford and Bohemians before switching to Tolka Park ahead of the 2020 season.

However, it’s Brennan’s third spell with the Boynesiders, having signed for then manager Alan Mathews in 2010 and returned to play under Mick Cooke’s team in 2012 and 2013.

The Drogs’ two latest signings come at the end of a week in which Mark Doyle, Conor Kane and Joe Redmond have all left the club, while new manager Kevin Doherty has recruited Dean Williams, Darragh Nugent (on loan) and Andrew Quinn.