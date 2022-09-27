Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Break can help Dundalk recover their mojo in race for Europe

James Rogers

Dundalk's Steven Bradley and John Mountney before the FAI Cup quarter-final loss to Waterford at the RSC. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dundalk's Steven Bradley and John Mountney before the FAI Cup quarter-final loss to Waterford at the RSC. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dundalk's Steven Bradley and John Mountney before the FAI Cup quarter-final loss to Waterford at the RSC. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dundalk's Steven Bradley and John Mountney before the FAI Cup quarter-final loss to Waterford at the RSC. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

argus

Time can be a great healer and form can change like the direction of the wind.

They might be two of the great sporting clichés but they ring a little true for Dundalk FC right now.

Privacy