Break can help Dundalk recover their mojo in race for Europe

Time can be a great healer and form can change like the direction of the wind.

They might be two of the great sporting clichés but they ring a little true for Dundalk FC right now.

Needless to say, everyone from staff, players and fans has been disappointed with the club’s form in recent weeks. A run of four league matches without a win (on the field at least!), coupled with an FAI Cup exit at the hands of First Division Waterford that wasn’t necessarily a shock, has left what looked for so long like being an unbelievable season for Stephen O’Donnell’s side teetering on the brink.

Still, with six games to go, the objective is clear and remains the same as it was back before a ball had been kicked this year: qualify for Europe by any means possible.

We’d all loved if things had been a little bit smoother of late but, a bit like a turbulent flight, it doesn’t really matter how you get to your destination, once you get there.

Despite all the bumps of late, Dundalk remain on course to achieve their objectives.

Has it been perfect in recent weeks? Absolutely not but a third place finish – or maybe even better, let’s not rule that out – remains very much in the side’s own hands heading down the final stretch.

Perhaps this side have been victims of their own success in many ways. Had the recent run of form come earlier in the season or even been more spread out, it would have been forgiven more by fans.

Had Dundalk been playing catch up and were now coming down the tracks like a high speed bullet train, we’d all be much more upbeat about the closing stretch of matches.

Yet, the reality is – despite all the disappointments of recent weeks – the Lilywhites remain undefeated at home this season.

In fact, in the last 23 home matches in all competitions, stretching back to the FAI Cup second round win over St Mochta’s in August 2021, Dundalk have won 18, drawn four and lost just once – the 2-1 defeat against Derry City on the final day of last season.

The away form this season has always been poor – and, yes, that’s something that will have to be addressed in the long-term – but let’s look at the positives.

Four of the remaining six games are at home at Casey’s Field and even the two remaining away matches are at venues – Finn Park and the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium – where Dundalk have already won this season. Indeed, we can but hope by the time we travel to Derry for the final game that the Candystripes are resting players up for the Cup final the week after.

While O’Donnell’s side have stuttered of late, the nervousness hasn’t been helped by the fact St Patrick’s Athletic have won all five league matches since drawing with Dundalk at Richmond Park in mid-July.

While that has been an impressive run of form by Tim Clancy’s side, it hasn’t been like they’ve been blowing sides away either with their wins over Finn Harps, UCD and Sligo Rovers coming by the narrowest of margins and late goals against Drogheda United and Bohemians giving slightly flattering looks to those respective 2-0 and 3-1 wins.

The Saints will face a tougher test this week when they face Derry City in Inchicore, while their game in hand against Shelbourne on Monday night at Tolka Park has the feeling of a grudge match about it given they didn’t show up for the initial fixture against Damien Duff’s side on August 7.

It’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Pat’s great run could be over by the time they travel to Casey’s Field on October 7 for what will be their third game in seven days.

By contrast, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that a Louth derby result could have Dundalk purring again.

Drogheda have had the number of their neighbours twice at Head in the Game Park this season but – leaving a side a couple of impressive points against the likes of Shamrock Rovers and Derry in between – their most recent 1-0 win over the Lilywhites at the start of July was one of just two wins, the other being against Shels, since beating Rovers in May.

The Boynesiders are plucky, there’s no doubt about that, but not unbeatable.

Friday is the perfect fixture for the players, the fans and everyone to lift themselves.

There’s still a lot to be played for this season and, while Derry City may yet be required to ensure we’re booking flights to follow our team in Europe next summer, the direct route is still available and not beyond this side.