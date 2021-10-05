Brazilian rookie rescues point for Drogheda Town

Blackstone Marian Park has been the venue for some highly entertaining football this season. The Drogheda Town pitch has borne witness to 33 goals in six games this season, 15 of which were scored by the home team.

Another four goals were served up on Friday night as twice Town came from behind to draw 2-2 with TEK. In the last two weeks, Town have scored four goals at home, but where Paul Crowley’s frustrations come from is that they have just two points to show. Drogheda had a squad of 13 first team players available for Friday night as

Drogheda beat TEK 2-0 earlier in the season, but this time the Dublin side hit the front early. A cross from the right and a volley into the keepers bottom left corner saw Lee McGuinness wrong footed and TEK ahead.

Drogheda Town then laid siege to the TEK goal and it was Ricardo Dusa who drew the sides level. A corner played short was pumped in the box from the right wing and a header to the edge of the box saw Dusa sweetly strike a volley into the bottom of the net.

It was level at half-time but TEK re-took the lead early in the second-half. A long ball down between the two Town centre halves caused a slight bit of panic and while McGuinness had left his line, the TEK striker stole in and lobbed the Town keeper. It was a poor goal to concede.

Town had already been forced into their first change as Craig Pentony, just returning from injury, had to be replaced at half-time with Luke Gregory coming in.

Drogheda then brought on Brazilian Dan Barbosa midway through the second-half. And it was the sub who salvaged a point for his team. A cross from the left saw the Brazilian duck low to flick a header into the far bottom corner.

Town had their chances to seal the win but despite all their pressure they couldn’t force a winner. While the result was the same as the week previous, the manner in which Drogheda drew left Crowley slight disappointed. But it keeps their unbeaten streak going and with two games left in the first-half of the season Drogheda are very much in the promotion hunt.

Drogheda make the trip to Meath on Sunday morning to face Dunboyne in what is a huge game for Town. While the Meath side are in the bottom half of the table with three defeats in their last three games, Town will be looking to turn their away form around.

Kick-off in Summerhill Road is at 11am and a win for Town could put them just outside the promotion spots.

Drogheda Town: Lee McGuinness, Daryl McDonagh, Eric Browne, Ricardo Dusa, Adam O’Connor (Dan Barbosa), Shaun Bannon, Thomas O’Connell, Mikey Connolly, Nemanja Crnogorac, Ollie Hamzat, Craig Pentony (Luke Gregory)