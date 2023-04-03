Brady is a class apart for St Peter’s

The national juvenile indoor championships took place last weekend in Athlone IT. There was some absolutely fantastic athletics on display in both track and field events.

Niamh Brady was the standout performer for the St Peter’s club with a real gutsy showing in the U19 girls’ 1500m race. This was great reward for Niamh and her dedication to training. She has being an ever-present on the athletics scene since the age of seven and although she has won several national medals at cross-country, this was her first national track medal.

Seán Reilly had a strong performance in the U18 boys’ 800m and continues to progress after a lengthy injury. Seán qualified for the final comfortably and although he finished outside the medals, he managed to equal his PB and can now look forward to the outdoor track season with optimism.

Niamh Allen competed in the U14 girls’ long jump and although she will have better days ahead, she can take great satisfaction on reaching the national championships.

Judith Bell had a good showing in the U19 girls’ 60m sprint hurdles, narrowly missing out on a place in the final.