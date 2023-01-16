Boyne Rovers on the look-out for a new manager after Robbie Rock’s departure

Robbie Rock, right, has moved on from his role as manager of Boyne Rovers.

Boyne Rovers are on the look-out for a new manager as Robbie Rock departed the club during the week to take up a role with Longford Town’s underage teams and their U17 WNL side.

Rock leaves Rovers in a good position, fourth in the Premier Sunday division, albeit with more games played than those around them. But they are just two points off third and five points off fifth. Seven of their final 11 games are also home fixtures as the Parkview side still hold hope of promotion.

Boyne Rovers chairman Robbie Synott had no issue with Rock moving on to the League of Ireland side and praised the job the Dubliner had done before his departure.

While it’s an awkward time of year to try and recruit a new manager, Synnott feels that the club has a lot to offer.

“We’re doing well in the league at the moment and we have a good run of home games to come,” he said. “We’re consistently getting around 20 players at training and we have been back for a few weeks now, so it’s unusual to get such high numbers on a regular basis.”

The club’s facilities have also been improved under Rock’s watch as Synnott is very much willing to back the right man. The club put an office in their clubhouse for the manager and streamlined some of their training sessions too. They have also brought live streaming on board and all their home games will be broadcast online.

With the NEFL pre-season only getting underway, Rovers are open to a local manager from that league applying for the position. While there has been some interest already, Synnott and the club are open to all applications. “We do expect that if we appoint a local manager, he could very well be coming from the NEFL,” the chairman added. “But we will talk to anyone who expresses an interest.”

The club restart their league campaign away to Home Farm on Sunday morning with an 11am start in Whitehall.