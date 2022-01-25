Bohs hit Dundalk for 5 in pre-season friendly

Just 24 hours after launching their new Bob Marley-themed away kit, Bohemians left Dundalk in a 'Mellow Mood' by dishing out a thumping at Oriel Park this afternoon.

While not a lot can be read into pre-season results – Dundalk won a similar fixture here ahead of last season – the match did show up some of the areas where Stephen O'Donnell's side remain short ahead of the new campaign, with lessons to be learnt ahead of their next outing away to Waterford on Saturday.

Keith Long's men were clinical on the day, scoring from their first four shots at goal.

Paul Doyle did put a bit of a silver lining on the afternoon with a consolation goal four minutes from the end but it couldn't prevent a repeat of the scoreline from the league meeting between these two in Dalymount Park last May.

The home side had actually started brighter with Patrick Hoban forcing the first save of the afternoon from James Talbot on 10 minutes when he combined well with Daniel Kelly only to fail to make proper connection with his effort.

Within five minutes, Bohs hit the front with their first attempt as Promise Omochere capitalised on a loose pass in midfield from Keith Ward before bursting past his former team-mate to rifle past Nathan Shepperd from just outside the box.

Hoban then had another opening two minutes later but Talbot was equal to his header.

Omochere then doubled the visitors lead on 28 minutes with a fine finish after a good pull back from the right by Kris Twardek.

Substitute Grant Horton then made it 3-0 on 34 minutes with a snap shot from range that crept in at the bottom right hand corner before Hoban flashed another header just wide of the post from a Ward cross two minutes later.

Bohs then made it 4-0 on 41 minutes when substitute Darragh Leahy made a mess of his attempt to deal with Talbot's long punt clear and Ali Coote was there to punish the error as he nipped in to round the stranded Shepperd and slot home.

It was a rude awakening for the Welsh U-21 international to ship four goals in the opening half but he showed his qualities with two good saves to deny Omochere a hat-trick before the break.

Unfortunately for Dundalk their fortunes were summed up in the closing stages of the half when Kelly pulled up with what looked to be a hamstring problem.

Bohs would add a fifth within seven minutes of the restart though with James Finnerty heading in from a corner.

The Dublin side had a good chance to make it six in the 71st minute but a superb last ditch challenge from Jack Kavanagh denied Twardek after he had been slipped in by Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe.

It looked like there would be no joy whatsoever for Dundalk when David McMillan rattled the crossbar from 10 yards out on 78 minutes but there was at least a consolation goal four minutes from the end when two of the new signings combined as Paul Doyle flicked Joe Adams' inswinging free kick past Talbot.

Dundalk: Nathan Shepperd; Sam Bone (Jack Kavanagh 61), Mayowa Animasahun (Darragh Leahy 31), Mark Connolly (Brian Gartland HT), Mark Hanratty; Daniel Kelly (Ryan O'Kane HT), Dan Williams, Keith Ward (Paul Doyle 61), Robbie Benson (Tadhg Walsh 61), John Martin (Joe Adams 61); Patrick Hoban (David McMillan 61).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).