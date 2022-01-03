Blackburn bound ace commends the Drogs

Luke Heeney (left), Colin McCabe and recent signings Darragh Nugent and Dean Williams being put their paces during Drogheda United's first pre-season training session at United Park on Sunday. Picture: Larry McQuillan

JAMES Brown has hailed Drogheda United as a great club for ambitious young players to progress their careers - as he prepares to sign for English Championship title contenders Blackburn Rovers.

The exciting wing-back (23) made 83 appearances for the Boynesiders over three seasons and a few weeks ago he was named Supporters Player of the Year.

Tim Clancy, who left Drogheda at the end of the campaign to become manager of St Patrick’s Athletic, had been hoping to take Brown with him, while Dundalk were also reportedly interested, but the defender has opted for a six-month deal at Ewood Park.

Brown was about to board a flight to Manchester ahead of Tuesday’s signing when the Drogheda Independent caught up with him on Monday afternoon and he said: “It’s exciting more than anything and I’m looking forward to getting going.

“But I loved every minute of my time with Drogheda. I’d been at Shels and stopped playing for a while when I left them, but Tim and Kevin gave me the chance to get back and I played every minute I possibly could for Drogheda apart from when I was injured or suspended.

“I can’t thank them enough for the experience and I haven’t got a bad word to say about the club or the people there. It’s a great club for players who want to progress, 100%, and a few lads got moves out of it this year, and it’s even a great club to stay with because they could end up challenging for Europe again this year.”

Blackburn head coach Tony Mowbray hinted that Brown could feature for the club’s Under-23s initially before coming into the first-team picture and he said: “He’s coming to compete to try and see if he can be a professional footballer at this level.

“He’s a right back and from comments I’ve heard an outstanding right back. He came to train for three days and didn’t look out of place in our first-team training.”

Meanwhile, last season’s Player of the Year at Head in the Game Park, Daniel O’Reilly, has completed a move to Scottish Championship club Hamilton Academicals and goalkeeper David Odumosu will start a three-day trial with English League 1 outfit Bolton Wanderers tomorrow (Wednesday).